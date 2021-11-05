Producer Dany Garcia Takes Us Inside Her Busy (and Glam) Day Ahead of the Red Notice Premiere
The Hollywood mega-producer and co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions (co-created with ex-husband Dwayne Johnson) shows PEOPLE how she prepped for their new film's premiere. See how she got glammed in Gucci for the star-studded event
Early Riser
That quiet 5:45 a.m. time to review the why, what and how of the universe I'm creating. Wearing my GSTQ Wrap Scarf-Sweater in Snow White and aroma by GSTQ "What If" Candle.
Sweat It Out
Cultivating my curves with a photobomb from Franklin.
Glam Time
Chairwoman, meet chair. Hair and makeup for the day starts now, with a layup from my GSTQ Henley Convertible Duster & Dress in Grey.
Work, Work, Work
Enjoying a mid-morning (and fully glammed) FaceTime meeting with our WME partner Brad Slater about GSTQ and the XFL.
Dream Team
#CEOsofGlam understood the assignment. Hair by Miles Jeffries, makeup by Ralinda Downey, styling by Ali Mandelkorn.
Finishing Touch
I went with a pair of Oscar de la Renta earrings and the vintage oval bag.
Power Couple
Arm-in-arm with my favorite red carpet date, Mr. Rienzi!
I chose this colorful Gucci dress and shoes while Dave wore a custom Isaia suit.
Strike a Pose
Step out and show out! So proud of this film and everyone involved — can't wait for the world to see.
Press Pit Stop
Had to catch up with the PeopleTV fam on the carpet.
Red Carpet Crew
It takes a village. The Seven Bucks Productions squad, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and team, oh my!
Cheers!
A Teremana toast (is there any other kind?) at the Mana Mobile.
Heading Home
That's a wrap!
