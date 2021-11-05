Producer Dany Garcia Takes Us Inside Her Busy (and Glam) Day Ahead of the Red Notice Premiere

The Hollywood mega-producer and co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions (co-created with ex-husband Dwayne Johnson) shows PEOPLE how she prepped for their new film's premiere. See how she got glammed in Gucci for the star-studded event

By Colleen Kratofil November 05, 2021 01:26 PM

1 of 12

Early Riser

Credit: Dany Garcia

That quiet 5:45 a.m. time to review the why, what and how of the universe I'm creating. Wearing my GSTQ Wrap Scarf-Sweater in Snow White and aroma by GSTQ "What If" Candle.

2 of 12

Sweat It Out

Credit: Dany Garcia

Cultivating my curves with a photobomb from Franklin.

3 of 12

Glam Time

Credit: Tony Arriola

Chairwoman, meet chair. Hair and makeup for the day starts now, with a layup from my GSTQ Henley Convertible Duster & Dress in Grey.

4 of 12

Work, Work, Work

Credit: Tony Arriola

Enjoying a mid-morning (and fully glammed) FaceTime meeting with our WME partner Brad Slater about GSTQ and the XFL.

5 of 12

Dream Team

Credit: Tony Arriola

#CEOsofGlam understood the assignment. Hair by Miles Jeffries, makeup by Ralinda Downey, styling by Ali Mandelkorn

6 of 12

Finishing Touch

Credit: Tony Arriola

I went with a pair of Oscar de la Renta earrings and the vintage oval bag. 

7 of 12

Power Couple

Credit: Huy Doan

Arm-in-arm with my favorite red carpet date, Mr. Rienzi!

I chose this colorful Gucci dress and shoes while Dave wore a custom Isaia suit.

8 of 12

Strike a Pose

Credit: Huy Doan

Step out and show out! So proud of this film and everyone involved — can't wait for the world to see.

9 of 12

Press Pit Stop

Credit: Huy Doan

Had to catch up with the PeopleTV fam on the carpet.

10 of 12

Red Carpet Crew

Credit: Huy Doan

It takes a village. The Seven Bucks Productions squad, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and team, oh my!

11 of 12

Cheers!

Credit: Huy Doan

A Teremana toast (is there any other kind?) at the Mana Mobile.

12 of 12

Heading Home

Credit: Dany Garcia

That's a wrap!

