Danielle Fishel’s long blonde locks on Boy Meets World were the equivalent of “the Rachel” hairstyle from Friends for anyone growing up in the ’90s — truly iconic. Now, the actress is bottling up her haircare secrets with a brand new product line.

The actress, 38, launched the toxin, paraben and sulfate-free brand, Be Free, last week after teasing it on her Instagram in October with a GIF of her character, Topanga Lawrence, doing a hair flip with her flowy locks.

The line boasts natural and organic products after Fishel admits she spent years searching for haircare items that wouldn’t damage her locks.

She first started her journey by asking friends for product recommendations that didn’t have harmful chemicals and fragrance. But she didn’t have much luck.

“I didn’t really want to go out and create a haircare line,” Fishel admits. “That wasn’t the thought I had when I needed something. I really, truthfully wanted to be lazy about it.”

Danielle Fishel

She continues, “I texted my friends, ‘What are you guys using?’ I wanted someone to just give me an answer and tell me, ‘Hey, go get this.’ And none of them had anything that they loved.”

“It was at that point I was like, ‘OK, maybe I’m not the only one who feels like there’s a real void in this area of the market and I’m going to just create it,” she says.

What she came up with was a cruelty-free, vegan haircare line with simple to use and straightforward products: shampoo, conditioner and a scalp refresh.

“It was a real labor of love,” she says of the line, adding that the scalp refresh is “definitely” her favorite item.

She came up with the ideal for it after her best friend sent her pictures of her postpartum hair loss.

“It was literally her hand just full of a chunk of hair,” Fishel says. “She was like, ‘This is what you have to look forward to.’ I was like, ‘No, thanks. I don’t want that.’”

So Fishel created a product that has been shown in clinical studies to increase hair growth in over 70 percent of people who used it every day, she explains, adding that it’s also for those who aren’t experiencing hair loss. “It’s just thickening and strengthening and will help grow more hair.”

In addition to protecting her thick mane, it also can act as an alternative for dry shampoo. “I use it as a dry shampoo replacement because I do not like dry shampoo. I don’t like the way it makes my hair feel,” she explains. “It’s never really made sense to me. Why if I already have dirty hair, why am I going to add powder to it to make it look cleaner? It definitely may provide more volume, but I’m not necessarily looking for volume. I’m looking for something that makes me feel fresh.”

Enter the scalp refresh. “It has peppermint in it. It feels really clean and tingly on your head. It removes any impurities and extra product. So I part my hair the way you do with dry shampoo and put it on in my scalp, rub it in with my fingers and then style it as I normally would and go about my day.”

And that’s saying something. Fishel admits to going “about seven days” between washes. “At the earliest it’s once every five days,” she adds.

Fishel’s hair care line is now available at befreebydaniellefishel.com.