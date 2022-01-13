Danielle Brooks Is Married! Actress Weds Fiancé Dennis Gelin in 3-in-1 Christian Siriano Dress

The Orange Is the New Black actress wore a second gown crafted by London-based Black female designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola

Danielle Brooks is married! And her bridal looks are a true fashion fairytale.

On Thursday, Brooks shared photos on Instagram from her nuptials to fiancé Dennis Gelin, along with a look inside her special day with Vogue.

The Brooklyn-based couple chose Miami for their destination wedding which was held at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. The couple's two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl.

The Orange Is the New Black star told Vogue she always knew she wanted two dresses and it was important to her to work with two designers that hold a very special place in her heart. Brooks began the day in a custom Christian Siriano design which she unveiled to Gelin during their "first look" reveal before the ceremony.

"We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony. I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal. We have been friends ever since my career first began," Brooks told Vogue of the three-in-one dress Siriano designed.

Brooks father Dunnel (seen below) walked her down the aisle during the moving ceremony.

"Getting to walk down the aisle with my dad, Dunnel, who just had hip surgery after living with pain for two years, meant the world to me," she told Vogue.

After wearing Siriano's designs everywhere from the red carpet to even his own fashion show runway, the Project Runway alum knew exactly how to create the confection of Brooks' dreams. The result: a lace-adorned princess ballgown that transforms into a bodycon dress and pants look.

"Words can't express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You've held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life!" Brooks said on Instagram. "I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you @csiriano."

Brooks also wanted to work with a Black designer, so she selected label Alonuko by designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola for her second dress. "It was very important to me to find a Black wedding dress designer. When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot," Brooks said on Instagram.

The actress was blown away by the care Okunlola took in delivering her wedding gown to the United States from London. "She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!" Brooks added.

To complete her bridal look, Brooks wore Chanel earrings and Nina heels.

The actress announced her engagement to Gelin on Instagram on New Year's Eve 2020, just over a month after they welcomed their daughter. She has kept his identity and their relationship private.

