Danielle Bradbery's ACM Awards Photo Diary: Go Inside Her Getting Ready Process!

The singer takes PEOPLE behind-the-scenes as she preps for one of country music's biggest nights!
By Danielle Bradbery
April 08, 2019 11:25 AM

Sweat Sesh

“Started the morning early with a MUCH needed Soul Cycle class.”

Soak Up the Sun

“Spent an hour at the pool for a little R&R and sun before all the craziness started!”

Fruit Fiesta

“Look how beautiful all of this fruit is!”

Glam Time

“More food, some coffee & The Kardashians to start glam haha.”

Glow Up

“Half way through the process.”

Fresh Ink

“The bangs and the tattoo are new 😊.”

Green Goddess

“This dress by Jason Grech is so heavy but so beautiful. Can’t wait to wear it on the carpet. Also, Tarryn Feldman [makeup artist] is an actual hero. LOVE. HER.”

Last Look

“Final touches before we head out the door. See you soon ACMs!”

