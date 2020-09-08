Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Vacationing in the Hamptons

The fashion influencer defended herself after receiving backlash for leaving N.Y.C. during the pandemic, saying that she wore a mask, followed the CDC guidelines and “lived life in phase four reopening of NY"

Danielle Bernstein has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The fashion influencer — who founded the popular Instagram account and clothing brand WeWoreWhat — revealed in an Instagram Story over the weekend that she and her boyfriend both contracted the virus. She is currently quarantining in her New York City apartment after spending the last few months in the Hamptons.

"Woke up without my sense of taste and smell," Bernstein wrote on her Instagram story, reported by Insider. "My body is extremely sore, particularly my hips and legs ... trying to stay hydrated and just take Tylenol."

The social media star shared that, aside from her boyfriend (who is asymptomatic), everyone she has been in contact with the last few days tested negative, Insider added.

“I let everyone know who needed to and have been following all of my buildings’ strict protocols to be here,” Bernstein said in another Instagram Story, according to Page Six.

The influencer defended herself after receiving backlash for leaving N.Y.C. during the pandemic, saying that she wore a mask, followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and “lived life in phase four reopening of NY,” Page Six reported.

On Monday, she posted an update on her Instagram Story, explaining "I basically feel like I have the flu, my body is extremely achy and I still can't taste or smell. But it's not getting worse."

"I am so appreciative of all the positive messages and kindness from this community," she wrote, adding, "I do get scared but I know I'm fortunate and so grateful that I am able to get through this at home."

Image zoom Danielle Bernstein/Instagram

She gave another update on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. "I still feel pretty weak but I do feel like I'm not getting worse so that's good. [I'm] gonna take it easy still, I do a have a bunch of work to do this week but most important thing is to listen to my body, which I will do."

Shortly after, she showed off her freshly blown-out hair, saying she was "way too tired now" after styling her locks and "needs to chill."

Bernstein's announcement comes just months after fellow fashion influencer and brand owner Arielle Charnas (of Something Navy) came under fire after leaving N.Y.C. for the Hamptons while COVID-positive.

Earlier this year, Charnas vacationed in the Hamptons with her family instead of spending the CDC-mandated 14 days in self-isolation after testing positive on March 18.

After documenting the coronavirus testing process and sharing initial updates about her symptoms — including “horrible” body aches, “zero” appetite, headaches, a sore throat and more — Charnas seemingly made a quick recovery. She began posting TikTok videos and photos of herself enjoying the Hamptons sunshine with her family just days after revealing her diagnosis.

Image zoom Arielle Charnas Lawrence Busacca/Getty

Fans were quick to call out the Something Navy founder for ignoring CDC-mandated self-quarantine guidelines and flaunting her “privilege” on social media (while many sick Americans complained about coronavirus testing restrictions, Charnas called on a doctor friend to diagnose her quickly and efficiently via a drive-through test at an urgent care facility in Manhattan that wasn’t offering the same convenient service to all patients).

On April 2, she said through a stream of tears on her Instagram Story that she was “so sorry” and “never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone,” adding, “we’re not bad people.”