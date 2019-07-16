The Watches Worn By Kylie Jenner and Lily Aldridge Are Up to 39% Off — for 3 Hours Only!

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram; Lily Aldridge/ Instagram

A classic watch is one accessory that is always worth investing in. If you’ve been in the market for a new timepiece but haven’t taken the plunge yet, now is the perfect time. The biggest shopping event of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is finally here, and with it comes major discounts across the site on pretty much everything — including stylish watches.

While there are hundreds of timepieces currently on sale at the mega-retailer, one of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on watches from celeb-beloved brand Daniel Wellington. These sleek accessories have been seen on the wrists of everyone from Kylie Jenner to Lily Aldridge (who have both been ambassadors for the brand in the past) and practically every influencer on Instagram.

It’s easy to see why the watches are so popular. Not only do they boast a timeless design that will look good with practically everything else already hanging in your closet, but most also boast a Japanese-quartz movement and are water-resistant up to 100 feet. The line of watches is typically on the more expensive side, with prices ranging from $169 to $249. But thanks to Prime Day 2019, you can snag some of the brand’s most popular designs for up to 39 percent off right now.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these amazing discounts, but if you’re not a member yet, don’t fret — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop these sales and more. Just remember the markdowns will only last up to 48 hours (or while supplies last) so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to score these chic watches at amazing prices.

Buy It! Daniel Wellington Classic Southampton 36mm Watch, $109.49 (orig. $179); amazon.com

Buy It! Daniel Wellington Classic Black St Mawes 36mm Watch, $149 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Ashfield 28mm Watch, $124.99 (orig. $169); amazon.com