Daniel Radcliffe Grew His Own Mustache for Weird Al Biopic: 'Anything to Avoid Fake Facial Hair'

The English actor, 32, stars as Yankovic in The Roku Channel's upcoming biopic about the musician, titled WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story. And during a visit to The View on Monday, Radcliffe revealed that while he wore a wig to duplicate the accordion-playing singer's signature curly locks, the mustache was all him.

"Real mustache, fake hair," Radcliffe told Ana Navarro, who was co-hosting The View alongside Whoop Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

Opting for the real mustache as imperative for Radcliffe to get into the role. "Anything to avoid fake facial hair," he said on the show. "Grow it if you can."

Radcliffe went on to open up about the film — which, according to a press release, explores "every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

"It was honestly an incredible fast shoot, it was like, 18 days," Radcliffe said of making the project. "But it was one of the most fun things I have ever done in my life."

As for Yankovic? "He's the best, he's just the best," Radcliffe said. "He's the nicest human, and he was on set every day which is a real pleasure."

PEOPLE exclusively debuted the first official photo of Radcliffe in costume as Yankovic in WEIRD.

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly," he said at the time, "and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

Radcliffe has Yankovic's blessing, the "White & Nerdy" singer saying in a statement in January that he is "absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying" him, joking, "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Yankovic, 62, co-wrote the movie with director Eric Appel. "When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic joked.

In addition to Radcliffe, Julianne Nicholson, Rainn Wilson, and Jimmy Walker, Jr. also star. Evan Rachel Wood will also appear in the movie, as pop singer Madonna.

A release date for WEIRD has yet to be announced but until then, viewers can catch Radcliffe alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City, out this Friday.

Just last week, Radcliffe attended a New York City screening of the movie, alongside his girlfriend Erin Darke who was very excited to finally get the chance to meet Bullock.

"Erin had been out with me on set for some of the film but because of COVID, she wasn't able to actually come to the set. And she's a very big fan of Sandra's, as we all are. So at the premiere the other night, she was like, 'You have to make sure we meet,' " Radcliffe said on The View.

"They did. It was very, very exciting," he recalled. "We watch While You Were Sleeping as a Christmas film every year at our house. It's a very big deal that I'm working with Sandra."