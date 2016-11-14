Image zoom Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Michael Kovac/Getty

Danica Patrick is getting in gear for something totally different in 2017 — a clothing line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The race car driver, 34, is set to launch her first-ever collection, Warrior by Danica Patrick, on January 2 on hsn.com, and she’s telling PEOPLE exclusively what to expect.

For starters, it’s a lot of athleisure.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion,” she tells PEOPLE. “When I was a little girl, if I didn’t like my clothes, I would just cut them and make them look different. Now, athleisure clothes are pretty much what I live in. I have either bought or been sent so many different workout clothes that I have only become more critical. And I feel like I’m at a position now in my career and with my experience to be able to be able to do a great job.” The result is a line filled with jackets, tops, joggers, leggings and more (see below for a sneak peek).

She landed on the name because it’s inspired by one of her favorite phrases: “I love the term weekend warrior,” she explains. “I feel like a warrior. I think it’s the perfect name, I think it conveys strength. But I said let’s drop the weekend part because I don’t want people to think they can only wear it on the weekends!”

Prices for the collection range from $29.90 to $89.90, and it was important to the athlete to keep prices low. “I want people to feel like they can get something new without feeling like it’s so much of a splurge,” she says. “We can do a really good job without putting an astronomical price point on it that makes it hard to reach.”

Now that she’s ready to launch the line, she says she’s learned that designing is more similar to racing than she thought. “They’re similar in the way that you have to be involved,” she explains. “You have to motivate people and show your passion and that you care about it.”

And when it comes to her line, she says that sentiment couldn’t be more true: “We all believe this could be really huge and we’re just getting started,” she says.

Scroll down for your first look at Warrior by Danica Patrick.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Warrior by Danica Patrick

Image zoom

Courtesy Warrior by Danica Patrick

Image zoom

Courtesy Warrior by Danica Patrick

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Warrior by Danica Patrick

Image zoom

Courtesy Warrior by Danica Patrick