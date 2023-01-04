Danica McKellar Shares 'Obligatory' No-Makeup, No-Filter Selfie on Her 48th Birthday

Danica McKellar is embracing her natural beauty on her birthday.

The Wonder Years star shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram on Tuesday in honor of turning 48.

In the closeup photo, the actress is makeup-free and sporting a maroon sweatshirt and small smile while laying back against a pillow.

"Well hello there, 48! ❤️," McKellar wrote alongside her selfie. "(Here's the obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot. 😉)."

The actress continued: "Thank you for all your sweet birthday messages already today! Wishing you all a beautiful 2023, and thank you so much for being on this journey with me, both with my movies on @gactv and with @mckellarmath, and of course also with my newfound faith, for which so many of you have been so encouraging! 🙏❤️🙏."

McKellar then revealed her secret for staying and feeling young.

"It's in the attitude... and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course. 🥰 Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I've found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!"

The mathematician also shared a second tip for staying happy.

"The other secret to life? Taking all that gratitude and giving back to the world in as many ways as I can. My grandmother always said, 'The way to be happy is to make other people happy.' Spread it around...🤗❤🤗."

The Wonder Years. ABC Archives/Getty

McKellar concluded her post by thanking her fans. "Thank you so much, for everything! And here's to a wonderful 2023! 🤗."

Many of the actress's famous friends shared birthday wishes in the comments.

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Happy birthday Danica!!!! May God bless you abundantly this new year in ways unexpected ❤️❤️❤️."

Dallas star Linda Gray also shared her best wishes.

"Happy Healthy New Year and a very Happy Birthday dear Danica. Love and a huge hug, ❤️🎉🎂😘💕🙏🏻."

Two years ago, the actress celebrated her 46th birthday with a bare-faced selfie and candid note about the personal growth she's experienced in the last year, tasking her fans with a similar undertaking in 2021.

"So this is 46 ... no makeup, no filter, no hairbrush. 😅 Man, 45 was a rollercoaster. It's interesting having a birthday so close to Jan 1st because with each new year comes a new age," McKellar wrote then. "My year 45 ... taught me to weather storms in a way I'd never had to. (I think most of us have experienced that in the last year.)"