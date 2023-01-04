Danica McKellar Shares 'Obligatory' No-Makeup, No-Filter Selfie on Her 48th Birthday

“The way to be happy is to make other people happy,” the Wonder Years actress shared on Instagram on Tuesday

Published on January 4, 2023 12:12 AM
anica McKellar shared a no-makeup selfie today on her 48th bday  https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm9mF99PbyH/?hl=en  
Danica McKellar. Photo: danica McKellar/instagram

Danica McKellar is embracing her natural beauty on her birthday.

The Wonder Years star shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram on Tuesday in honor of turning 48.

In the closeup photo, the actress is makeup-free and sporting a maroon sweatshirt and small smile while laying back against a pillow.

"Well hello there, 48! ❤️," McKellar wrote alongside her selfie. "(Here's the obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot. 😉)."

The actress continued: "Thank you for all your sweet birthday messages already today! Wishing you all a beautiful 2023, and thank you so much for being on this journey with me, both with my movies on @gactv and with @mckellarmath, and of course also with my newfound faith, for which so many of you have been so encouraging! 🙏❤️🙏."

McKellar then revealed her secret for staying and feeling young.

"It's in the attitude... and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course. 🥰 Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I've found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!"

The mathematician also shared a second tip for staying happy.

"The other secret to life? Taking all that gratitude and giving back to the world in as many ways as I can. My grandmother always said, 'The way to be happy is to make other people happy.' Spread it around...🤗❤🤗."

the wonder years
The Wonder Years. ABC Archives/Getty

McKellar concluded her post by thanking her fans. "Thank you so much, for everything! And here's to a wonderful 2023! 🤗."

Many of the actress's famous friends shared birthday wishes in the comments.

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Happy birthday Danica!!!! May God bless you abundantly this new year in ways unexpected ❤️❤️❤️."

Dallas star Linda Gray also shared her best wishes.

"Happy Healthy New Year and a very Happy Birthday dear Danica. Love and a huge hug, ❤️🎉🎂😘💕🙏🏻."

Two years ago, the actress celebrated her 46th birthday with a bare-faced selfie and candid note about the personal growth she's experienced in the last year, tasking her fans with a similar undertaking in 2021.

"So this is 46 ... no makeup, no filter, no hairbrush. 😅 Man, 45 was a rollercoaster. It's interesting having a birthday so close to Jan 1st because with each new year comes a new age," McKellar wrote then. "My year 45 ... taught me to weather storms in a way I'd never had to. (I think most of us have experienced that in the last year.)"

