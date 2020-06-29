Dan Levy's Ralph Lauren Pride Photo Shoot Was All Virtual: 'I'm Terrible with Technology!'

"The whole thing just felt like it was a really kind of wonderful opportunity to be a part of the conversation but also be a part of it in a way that felt like we were really kind of doing something and giving back to the community," the actor says of joining Ralph Lauren's campaign benefiting the Stonewall Community Foundation

In honor of Pride Month, Ralph Lauren unveiled a gender-neutral capsule collection and a corresponding campaign that amplifies marginalized voices while simultaneously giving back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ralph Lauren will also donate a portion of the purchase price of each item sold from the 10-piece launch — which includes graphic tees, sweaters, fanny packs, socks and more embossed with a rainbow version of the Polo Pony — to the Stonewall Community Foundation and its affiliates as part of the campaign.

Speaking with PEOPLE during Pride Month, Levy gushed about his campaign costars and said that being asked to join the initiative was "quite the compliment."

"The company I'm keeping and the people [Ralph Lauren] selected to be representatives of the community are so strong and have such beautiful, specific voices," the Schitt's Creek actor, 36, says. "The whole thing just felt like it was a really kind of wonderful opportunity to be a part of the conversation but also be a part of it in a way that felt like we were really kind of doing something and giving back to the community and recognizing the community."

Image zoom Ralph Lauren

Image zoom Ralph Lauren

Image zoom Ralph Lauren

The Canadian-born star (whose dad is Eugene Levy) kept Ralph Lauren cologne on his dresser as a kid and says the classic American brand “has been in my life since as early as I can remember.”

But beyond bringing back sentimental memories, Levy says We Stand Together and other efforts like it "help move the dial" significantly.

“It’s an incredible thing for me to watch the LGBTQA community become recognized and celebrated by these big brands,” he explains. “It helps in terms of money that's raised and also just in terms of visibility and alignment and allyship.”

Image zoom Dan Levy and Eugene Levy Colin Young-Wolf/Invision/AP

Levy also dished on how he was able to bring Ralph Lauren's vision to life while cooped up during the pandemic — despite being "terrible" with technology.

Luckily, the actor has been quarantining with a friend who helped coordinate the logistics of an at-home photoshoot, which involved finessing different corners of his house to make them look like fashion editorial backdrops.

"Modeling is not something that comes naturally," Levy jokes, adding that, without a helping hand, the end result would have been photos of a "a very frustrated face in a Polo shirt."

And Levy wasn't the only celeb who was able to create some impressive images from the comfort of his own home — Moore, Kish, singer and actor Jeremy Pope, illustrator Richard Haines, artist Deep Pool, models Erika Linder and Heather Kemesky, author Sarah M. Broom, producer and director Greg Berlanti, soccer player and producer Robbie Rogers, US army veteran Anthony Woods, TikTok duo Ebony and Denise from Team2Moms, and photographers Micaiah Carter, Soraya Zaman and Cass Bird all submitted stunning photos, participated in a campaign video and shared their stories for the We Stand Together project.

The diverse collection of voices Ralph Lauren chose to spotlight is "so meaningful," Levy says, but it's important to note the work that still has to be done.

"We have a lot to fight for," he adds. "I think the past few months have really illuminated the fact that the fight is still going. We need to fight for ourselves and we need to fight for others in a really big way right now."

"For queer people, so much of our fight is due in large part to the Black Trans women who've fought for us. The Black Lives Matter movement is an obligation to stand up for those that fought for us."