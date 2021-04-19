Dan Levy's New Eyewear Styles Include the 'Lucky' Frames He Wore During His 2020 Emmys Sweep

"I hope that people experience the same kind of good fortune that I did when I was wearing them," the Schitt's Creek star tells PEOPLE of his new D.L. Eyewear Spring specs

Dan Levy is spreading a little luck through his latest eyewear launch.

The Schitt's Creek star, 37, is adding four new pairs of frames to his D.L. Eyewear offering this Friday, including the same style specs he wore when his critically acclaimed show swept the 2020 Emmy Awards.

"We originally created the Highland frame [worn in the photo above] as a one-off sample for me to wear with my Emmys look and we were so pleased with the way the frame turned out that we just turned it into a [style] itself," Levy tells PEOPLE.

dan-eugene-levy emmys 2020 Dan Levy and dad Eugene Levy at the 2020 Emmy Awards | Credit: ABC

"It was a really fun night and I knew that I wanted to be wearing my own eyewear," he shares, adding that the team got to work on a sample right after nominations were announced and didn't run into any snags along the way. "This was one was just was so easy from day one. It just came to us and so I kind of feel like there's very good good vibes around the Highland frame."

"I love that it has kind of an origin story that's tied to some good luck," says Levy (who won outstanding lead actor in a comedy and outstanding writing for a comedy series, while the show snagged seven wins total). "So, I hope that people experience the same kind of good fortune that I did when I was wearing them."

The three other frames in the Spring collection include (in order of photos, below) the Macpherson, an oversize square pair that delivers "vintage inspired, high glamour," Roxborough, which are inspired by the 1960s and the rectangular Walker frames. While the Walker will be available in sunglasses only, the Highland, Macpherson and Roxborough will come in both optical and sunglass options.

All frames come in a variety of colorways and product images of the new styles will roll out on the brand's Instagram page (@dleyewear) throughout the week.

dan levy eyewear Credit: Sammy Rawal

To create the Spring styles, Levy says he stuck to the same design ethos he used when launching the line 10 years ago.

"The philosophy of our brand from day one, was to look at the collection that I've accrued myself, and to also look at the huge archives of vintage images that I've Pinterested over the years, and I wanted every frame that we put out to have a kind of timelessness to it," he explains. "I didn't want anything to feel too on trend. I wanted people to be able to wear it now, and wear it in 10 years and not feel they made a mistake."

If he ever gets stuck when seeking design inspiration, he turns to his eyewear muse, Paul Newman. "[He's] not only just the dreamiest, but also had such a cool collection of eyewear and wore really fashionable eyewear frames that made it look so casual and effortless and easy, which is ultimately, I think, the best way to wear fashion," Levy says of the late actor.

dan levy eyewear Credit: Sammy Rawal

Levy clearly (pun intended) sees glasses as a way to express himself, changing his frames consistently throughout the day to match his outfit, scenario or mood.

"In the morning I'll throw on sweat pants and a T-shirt to walk my dog; and there are certain frames that go better with a lovely morning athleisure look," he shares. "Then, if I'm a meeting in the afternoon and I have to get dressed up, you want the option to compliment whatever it is that you're wearing."

And through D.L. Eyewear, he's trying to "revolutionize" the idea that glasses are "not just a practical thing" but something to collect, by offering frames at an affordable price point (most are $135) and that fit in health insurance plans.

"With eyewear and sunglasses, you don't have to own just one pair. You can have fun with what has historically been kind of a very practical item in someone's wardrobe," he explains. "[Frames] have an ability to completely transform a look. It's such a fun way of expressing yourself and certainly a fun way of dressing up even the simplest outfit. If I'm going to wear all black for one day, I'll put on a really fun frame and suddenly what was originally a very simple look becomes something way more fun or interesting."

dan levy eyewear Credit: Sammy Rawal

The brand took a 10 year hiatus when Levy was focused on working on Schitt's Creek, so before relaunching last summer, Levy knew he wanted to bring the company back "in a more meaningful way."

Now, a percent of profits go to LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) which offers financial relief to small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

"We decided that if I was going to reinvent my small business, even the success that I have achieved over the past six years, it was important that my success allowed for success of other small businesses," Levy shares. "I didn't want to do anything completely selfishly, there's no fun in that. It's only meaningful to me if this growth and the success of our business can then help other small businesses."

Since August, the brand has donated over $25,000 to the organization. "I love the concept that one company's growth will only allow for opportunity for other smaller businesses as well. And, so it's a very big heartbeat of our company and one that feels very organic to me and what I stand for and the ethos of what D.L. Eyewear has always stood for."