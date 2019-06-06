Dan Levy Jokes That His Dad Eugene Stole His Haircut: 'That's My Hair'

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy may love working with famous dad Eugene Levy, but he doesn’t exactly love twinning with the star.

Dan, 35, opened up about looking similar to his dad, 72, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. In fact, the pair’s spread in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue in November inspired Eugene to get a makeover.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He has since had like, a full-body makeover on the show,” shared Dan of Eugene, with whom he executive produces and costars in Schitt’s Creek.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Eugene Levy Was a Strict Dad to Son and Schitt’s Creek Costar Daniel: ‘I Would Ground Him a Lot’

The said makeover looked rather familiar for Dan, who said his American Pie star dad copped his look.

Jeff Minton

“When he came in to do our show, he sat down and the hair and makeup team sort of did this coif … and he really responded to it, and now wears that every day,” he said. “What he didn’t necessarily realize is that it was my haircut at the time, so now we sort of have a very similar haircut. I remember thinking like, ‘Oh you just … that’s my hair. I guess you can have it.’ ”

RELATED: Schitt’s Creek Will End After Season 6, Creators Dan and Eugene Levy Announce in Letter to Fans

Dan and Eugene’s spread in PEOPLE was called “Like father, like son,” and featured other famous father-son pairs like Snoop Dogg and son Cordell Broadus, and Dennis Quaid and son Jack.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

“Watching him work has been one of the great master classes for me in how to do it right,” Dan told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s handled his career with such grace and poise and respect and really informed how I want to continue running my professional career.”

Schitt’s Creek, which follows an incredibly wealthy family after they lose all their money and move to small-town U.S.A., will return in 2020 for a sixth and final season.