Dan Levy Channels His Schitt's Creek Character David Rose in Kilt at 2020 Emmys

Dan Levy just gave Schitt's Creek fans something to celebrate.

The best supporting actor winner 37, channeled David Rose (his beloved character in the CBC Television show) at a cast watch party for the 72nd Emmy Awards in Toronto on Sunday night (during which Schitt's Creek swept in seven categories), wearing a light grey kilt Thom Browne suit teamed with tall black socks, black combat boots and his signature black-rim glasses.

As viewers of the popular sitcom will remember, David donned a white undershirt, a ripped black sweater and a black and white kilt in one episode of Schitt’s Creek, which is nominated for outstanding comedy series at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The eccentric character also wore a Thom Browne kilt suit to tie the knot with Patrick Brewer in the series’ finale.

Levy’s stylist Erica Cloud tells PEOPLE the look was paid homage to the epic wedding episode: "I think it’s a perfect representation of the fashion appreciation of both David and Dan and that it symbolizes the love & happiness in the scene (and the show in general)," she says.

To pull the ensemble together, Cloud says Levy sent her pictures and called her to discuss the final details — she admits that not seeing the clothes ahead of time due to the coronavirus has made dealing with alternations especially challenging.

Cloud continues, "Remote styling has been a challenge because I condensed the options I sent so it wouldn’t be overwhelming and sent images ahead of time for approval to try and streamline things. Typically, I would have racks of options or go the custom route," but adds that "all of the brands were incredibly helpful at facilitating [and] getting the exact pieces requested."

"[Dan] brings a unique attention to detail which I love, because I think every element counts!" she concludes.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy hosted the socially-distanced watch party in his hometown in Canada. Co-stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Karen Robinson, executive producers and director Andrew Cividino also attended the event. In compliance with Ontario's COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, "all of those in attendance have been in isolation since returning negative COVID-19 tests," ET reported.

As seen during the remote broadcast, most Schitt’s Creek cast members chose to dress in full-glam for the Emmys. Both Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy wore Valentino, with O'Hara choosing a very Moira Rose-esque strapless double crepe wool dress worn with sequin turtleneck top and Murphy selecting a crepe couture suit with a chiffon silk top.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and explained that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort,'" the statement read. "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.