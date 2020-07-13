Damian Hurley Stars Alongside Irina Shayk in a Steamy New Photo Shoot for Pat McGrath Labs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The model's mom Elizabeth Hurley said she is so "proud" of her son's "ravishing shot" in the new beauty campaign

Damian Hurley is showing off his modeling chops in a seductive new beauty campaign with Irina Shayk.

To promote the launch of Pat McGrath Labs' new Dark Star Mascara, Damian, 18, starred in a steamy photo shoot alongside Shayk, 34, as they both modeled the volume-boosting formula on their lashes.

In the campaign, which was shot and directed by famed photographer Steven Meisel, Damian lays on his back with his long brunette locks flowing on the ground while Shayk slowly straddles on top of him. "the breathtaking @IrinaShayk and I for my favourite Aunty @PatMcGrathReal , directed by the extraordinary #StevenMeisel 🖤," Damian wrote on Instagram alongside the campaign video and photograph,

Damian's mom, actress Elizabeth Hurley, couldn't contain her excitement about his latest modeling gig, so she made sure to share the shots on her Instagram.

"Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. In the comments Damian replied, "aaaaa iloveyouuu xxxxxx."

McGrath also commented writing, "Sending you both LOVE🤩🤩🤩🤩."

Almost exactly one year ago, Damian debuted his first modeling campaign for Pat McGrath Labs, which he called a "dream come true."

Damian is the son of American businessman Steve Bing, who was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California last month. The model thanked his social media followers for their "overwhelming kindness" and support during the difficult time.

"I'd like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time," he wrote.

The model previously shared another message about his father's death on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he said. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

A day after Bing's death, ex Elizabeth shared a tribute on Instagram. "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the actress wrote.

"Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again," she said.