Damian Hurley Posts Shirtless Selfie (with a Twist!) from His Mykonos Vacation

The 18-year-old son of Elizabeth Hurley posed shirtless in one Instagram photo and looks barely recognizable in a second, wearing a face mask, a face shield and surgical gloves

Damian Hurley is staying safe and socially distanced on vacation.

The 18-year-old son of actress Elizabeth Hurley posted two Instagram photos from Mykonos earlier this week, posing shirtless in one and modeling the trendiest accessories of 2020 in the other: a face mask, a face shield and surgical gloves!

“Swipe right 🙈” Damian captioned the photos.

While the star is barely recognizable in the second selfie — wearing black sunglasses and gear to protect himself from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — Instagram users were quick to point out how much he looks like his mother in the first sultry shot. Snapped outside of what appears to be his hotel room, Damian’s long brown hair and bright blue eyes are on full display in the stunning photo.

“It's crazy how gorgeous you are, just like your mom 💙” one person said in the comment section. A second even got the mother-son pair confused at first, writing, “Woah! I thought, liz is topless!!”

“Look so much like your Mum,” another social media user said.

Damian’s summer vacation comes just one month after his father and Elizabeth’s ex, Steve Bing, was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California, on June 22.

The 18-year-old thanked his social media followers for their "overwhelming kindness” following the news.

Image zoom Damian Hurley, Steve Bing Darren Gerrish/Getty Images; J. Shearer/WireImage

"I'd like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time," he wrote on Instagram alongside a somber photo of himself.

The model previously shared a message about his father's death on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote on Tuesday. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends "

Elizabeth also shared a tribute on Instagram one day after Bing, a financier and screenwriter, was found dead. "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the actress wrote.

"Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again," she said.