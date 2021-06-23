Damian Hurley Says Past Year Has Been 'Bloody Hard' on Anniversary of Father Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing's son Damian Hurley admitted that the "idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it's necessary"

Damian, the 19-year-old son of Bing and ex-wife Elizabeth Hurley, shared a serene photo of a sunset over the ocean on Instagram to honor his father. "A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news. I didn't realise at the time quite how much it would affect me... We all like to show 'perfect' versions of our lives- for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it's necessary," Damian captioned the post.

The rising model admitted that the past year without his film producer dad has been "bloody hard" - not only for him but "everyone on then planet" as well.

"And I think acknowledging that is vital. It's not weak to struggle. In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong. Thank you so much for all your messages today, I love you all Xxx," Damian concluded.

On June 22, 2020, financier and screenwriter Bing was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California. He was 55. Days later Bing's son thanked his social media followers for their "overwhelming kindness."

"I'd like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time," Damian wrote.

At the time, the model previously shared another message about his father's death on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote. "I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

One day after the news broke, Bing's cause of death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. The film producer died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide with the location of his death listed as his residence.

Bing wrote the script for 2003's Kangaroo Jack and is credited as a producer on films such as Get Carter, Every Breath and was a financier on Tom Hanks' The Polar Express. The philanthropist was also a financier for 2007's Beowulf and Martin Scorsese's Rolling Stone concert film Shine a Light.