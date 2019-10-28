Dakota Johnson's White Crop Top Gown Gives Us Edgy Bride Vibes — See Her Sexy Red Carpet Moment!

The actress turned heads at Sunday night's Governors Awards wearing a gorgeous Brandon Maxwell design

By Katie Intner
October 28, 2019 12:13 PM

Dakota Johnson may not be a bride, but she stunned all dressed in white!

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, 30, turned heads at the Academy Governors Awards on Sunday night wearing a midriff-baring white two-piece design by designer-of-the-moment Brandon Maxwell. The bridal-inspired set features a white satin cropped top and voluminous ball gown skirt with a cummerbund waistband. It was the finale look on the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway during New York Fashion Week last month.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Johnson completed the look with Messika geometric diamond earrings and kept her hair down styled with tousled waves.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The actress was joined on the red carpet by other A-list celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, who wore a Reem Acra iridescent yellow gown, Scarlett Johansson in a one-shoulder Celine design and Olivia Wilde, who donned the Ralph Lauren red sequin gown Bella Hadid modeled on the Spring/Summer 2020 runway.

Missing from Johnson’s side was her boyfriend Chris Martin. While the couple hasn’t made a red carpet appearance yet, the two were most recently seen celebrating her 30thbirthday on October 5 at a star-studded celebration, with Johnson’s mom Melanie Griffith and the singer’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow both in attendance.

MEGA

“Dakota seems very close with her,” a source at the party told PEOPLE of Paltrow. “They hugged and chatted a lot.”

In late September, Johnson and Martin had a rare date night outing in New York City for the Place for Peace gala. The couple has been linked since 2017 and are getting “pretty serious” a source told PEOPLE in April.

“They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out,” the source said.

