Dakota Johnson's White Crop Top Gown Gives Us Edgy Bride Vibes — See Her Sexy Red Carpet Moment!

Dakota Johnson may not be a bride, but she stunned all dressed in white!

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, 30, turned heads at the Academy Governors Awards on Sunday night wearing a midriff-baring white two-piece design by designer-of-the-moment Brandon Maxwell. The bridal-inspired set features a white satin cropped top and voluminous ball gown skirt with a cummerbund waistband. It was the finale look on the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway during New York Fashion Week last month.

Johnson completed the look with Messika geometric diamond earrings and kept her hair down styled with tousled waves.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by other A-list celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, who wore a Reem Acra iridescent yellow gown, Scarlett Johansson in a one-shoulder Celine design and Olivia Wilde, who donned the Ralph Lauren red sequin gown Bella Hadid modeled on the Spring/Summer 2020 runway.

Missing from Johnson’s side was her boyfriend Chris Martin. While the couple hasn’t made a red carpet appearance yet, the two were most recently seen celebrating her 30thbirthday on October 5 at a star-studded celebration, with Johnson’s mom Melanie Griffith and the singer’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow both in attendance.

“Dakota seems very close with her,” a source at the party told PEOPLE of Paltrow. “They hugged and chatted a lot.”

In late September, Johnson and Martin had a rare date night outing in New York City for the Place for Peace gala. The couple has been linked since 2017 and are getting “pretty serious” a source told PEOPLE in April.

“They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out,” the source said.