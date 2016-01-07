Dakota Johnson Jokes About Her People's Choice Awards Wardrobe Malfunction: 'You've Already Seen My Boobs'
Jamie Dornan isn’t the only one ripping Dakota Johnson‘s clothing!
The How to be Single star won a trophy in the favorite dramatic movie actress category at Wednesday’s People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Naturally, she took to the stage to give her acceptance speech but not before co-presenter Leslie Mann accidentally “broke” Johnson’s Armani Privé Couture crop top and skirt ensemble.
“Leslie just broke my dress,” the winner said adding, “Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs.”
Fifty Shades of Grey grossed over $569.7 million worldwide, which a lot of people have seen Johnson naked while playing Anastasia Steele in the erotic romantic drama.
Mann, wearing a Georges Chakra Couture dress alongside copresenter Alison Brie (in Cushnie Et Ochs), helped Dakota try to repin her dress as she presented.
Johnson will reprise her role as Anastasia in the franchise’s next installment, Fifty Shades Darker, slated for a Feb. 17, 2017 release date.
– Karen Mizoguchi