Dakota Johnson Jokes About Narrowly Escaping Wardrobe Malfunction on James Corden's Show

"Do you want my jacket?" asked host James Corden during Dakota Johnson's appearance on The Late Late Show as the actress strategically covered up in a revealing red dress

Fashion risks are nothing new to Dakota Johnson.

The actress, 32, nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a Magda Butrym red mini dress during her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday.

James Corden asked, "Are you ok? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?" as Johnson crossed her legs and strategically covered her upper thigh with both hands when dress rode up at the beginning of the interview.

"I'm ok. It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen," she responded seemingly referring to her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise in which she has several nude scenes.

Johnson made a similar joke after her Armani Privé Couture crop top unclipped on stage at the 2016 People's Choice Awards.

"Leslie just broke my dress," the winner said. "Well, it's not like nobody here hasn't already seen my boobs."

Johnson continued to make light of the first fashion mishap during an appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2016 and explained how the wardrobe malfunction happened when she hugged Leslie Mann when receiving the award.

"I hadn't seen her in awhile, so I hugged her," she explained. "I hugged Leslie and then my dress broke and it was a two-piece, so my top almost fell off."

The Lost Daughter star previously opened up to Vogue about continuing to nude scenes in the future.