Dakota Johnson Debuts Short, Platinum Blonde Hair on the Set of Her New Movie

The actress also seemingly cut off her long hair for the film

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 21, 2022 02:06 PM
Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn film a night scene for 'Daddio' in New Jersey
Photo: BACKGRID

Dakota Johnson is back to blonde.

Whereas Johnson, in the past, has stayed in a more honey blonde hue, the actress is currently rocking a platinum blonde shade for her new movie Daddio, also starring Sean Penn.

In a few photos snapped of Johnson, 33, on set, she's wearing her lighter strands parted in the middle and swept off her face. She also has subtle curtain bangs, and the length appears to be a bob. The ends are mostly tucked into her scarf, though, for the outdoor scene, so it's hard to say exactly how long her hair might be right now.

Dakota Johnson
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

As of late, Johnson has almost exclusively worn her hair in long brunette soft waves, usually with face-framing bangs. However, in years past, she's worn her hair in the same style but in a blonde shade. In fact, when she was younger, Johnson often wore her hair in a blonde shade similar to her mother Melanie Griffith's.

Before being cast as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey alongside Jamie Dornan, Johnson often kept her hair light, but her character in the films had dark hair. While working on the franchise, she mostly kept her locks in a rich chocolate hue.

When not filming, though, Johnson went back to what she knew best: lighter hair. In 2016, she dipped her toe into the "bronde" trend after wrapping a Fifty Shades film, opting for a shade just a bit lighter than her character's.

The actress debuted the fresh cut and color — a textured, mid-length style (complete with piecey bangs!) paired with sun-kissed highlights — in summer 2016 in Los Angeles, the perfect time and place for a fresh new 'do.

Johnson's new blonde bob is a stark contrast from her recent work in Madame Web, where she was still rolling with her long brown hair and bangs. In August, Johnson was pictured on set in Boston for the Spider-Man spinoff, wearing her natural hair.

In early 2022, though, Johnson appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden with ultra-long hair in a slightly lighter shade of warm brown. She also made light of a near-wardrobe malfunction she had while chatting with host James Corden.

As Johnson appeared to struggle to find a comfortable way to sit in her red Magda Butrym minidress, crossing her legs and placing her hands over her upper thighs as the dress rode up, Corden noticed her discomfort and asked "Are you okay? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?"

"I'm okay. It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen," she responded, appearing to refer to her role in the Fifty Shades franchise, in which she has several nude scenes.

And while Johnson has joked about working on the popular franchise, often joking about her nude scenes while filming, she opened up to Vanity Fair over the summer about how difficult filming the movies actually was, thanks to the author of the books the movies are based on, E.L. James.

"She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen," the actress said of the author, who was also a producer on the film franchise. "There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always."

Unknown
