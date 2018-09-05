Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Debut Matching Infinity Symbol Tattoos

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Things are officially getting serious between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

The über-private couple were just spotted with brand-new matching infinity symbol tattoos, and they even debuted their new ink just a day apart from one another.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress, 28, showed hers off at the Venice Film Festival, where she’s promoting her new film Suspiria. Johnson arrived for a day of promotion on a chic river boat wearing a strapless white lace Dior dress that gave a clear of her new infinity tattoo above her left elbow.

Meanwhile, Martin, 41, was spotted in L.A. one day prior with his new ink — located on his inner right arm — at a party for the clothing brand Outerknown,

What makes the stars’ new tatts even more noticeably coordinating is the fact that they both have double “XX” markings inside the infinity symbol.

Johnson and Martin are a notoriously private couple, but they have been showing more PDA lately. This summer they were spotted cuddling up to one another during a Radiohead concert and holding hands during a Malibu stroll.

A source told PEOPLE back in June that the couple was taking their relationship to the next level.

“For the past two weeks, they have spent a lot of time together,” the source said. “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

They were first spotted out together last October and have been seen having quiet date nights around L.A. and Malibu ever since.

Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years before splitting in 2014 and was linked to actress Annabelle Wallis in 2015. Dakota previously had an off-on relationship with model/rocker Matthew Hitt.