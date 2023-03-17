Daisy Jones & the Six: See the Real-Life Rockers Who Inspired the Show's Looks

Daisy Jones & The Six may not be a true story, but it's easy to see real-life people in the wardrobes of the show's characters. It's simply impossible to look at Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and not see Stevie Nicks, frontwoman of Fleetwood Mac. But she's just the beginning of the list of people who were the inspiration for the wardrobe.

Denise Wingate, the costume designer on the Prime Video show, spoke to PEOPLE about what inspired her in creating each character's closet — and she even handed over her mood boards and inspiration photos. Find out who she envisioned when she put together the costumes and see the side-by-side comparisons of them all.

Daisy Jones: Inspired by Joni Mitchell

Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty, Amazon Prime

It's hard not to see Joni Mitchell any time Daisy steps on a stage. A lot of her wardrobe looks like it would be right at home on Mitchell in the 1970s, and that was definitely Wingate's intention.

Daisy Jones: Inspired by Stevie Nicks

RM Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty, Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Stevie Nicks is known for her flowy, dreamy stage looks. When Daisy steps out wearing the gold Halston dress for The Six's big show, it's like seeing Nicks herself. Wingate tells PEOPLE that Nicks was certainly a primary source of inspiration for the show's main character, including when it came to this iconic look.

"It's really dramatic. It was a Halston dress," Wingate says of the dress. "It was a big caftan, and in the fitting [Keough's] like, 'It needs to be a cape.' So we cut it down the middle in a fitting, which is one of the scariest things ever, to be cutting such an iconic piece of clothing."

Wingate adds that once she saw Keough step on the stage with the dress billowing around her as a cape, she knew they made the right decision.

Daisy Jones: Inspired by Linda Ronstadt

Kent/Mediapunch/Shutterstock, Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Many of Daisy's casual looks — especially when she's rocking up in denim cutoffs and gauzy shirts — harken back to Linda Ronstadt. Wingate used several pictures of the popular singer in her own casual-wear as inspo for Keough's wardrobe.

Daisy Jones: Inspired by Cher

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Wingate had plenty of inspiration for Daisy's coats, including Cher, who's worn a number of fabulous fur coats over the years. The costume designer picked up all kinds of coats for Keough while putting together her wardrobe.

"I had a huge closet, and my office was so full," she says. "The bathroom in my office at Paramount was called the Fur Room, because it was a rack of furs. I tried to use fake fur as much as I could, but a lot of the vintage fur is real. No animals were harmed in the making of this; I want everyone to know that."

Billy Dunne: Inspired by Bruce Springsteen

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty, Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Wingate tells PEOPLE that the primary inspiration for Billy's character's look was "early Springsteen" when he was "super, super cool."

"[Sam Claflin] had the least interesting closet," she adds. "I always felt bad. I'd be like, 'Here's another leather jacket.' Everyone else had so much, and Billy came out in his denim shirt and denim jacket."

Camila Dunne: Inspired by Sharon Tate

AP/Shutterstock, Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Wingate had several inspirations for Camila Dunne (Camila Morrone), because the character had such an evolution over the course of the show. Two of her primary sources of inspiration were Ali MacGraw and Bianca Jagger, but Sharon Tate was a stopping point along Camila's storyline.

Camila Dunne: Inspired by Cher

Kobal/Shutterstock, Amazon Prime

Simply looking at Camila's character, you can easily picture Cher in the 1970s. Camila has long dark hair, and when she wears it straight, she's Cher. Many of her outfits harken back to the Cher of yesteryear — and Wingate had a few photos of Cher handy when creating the character's wardrobe.

Karen Sirko: Inspired by Patti Smith

Gus Stewart/Redferns, Amazon Prime

Wingate had a lot of inspiration for Karen Sirko [Suki Waterhouse], who was often a bit androgynous but still edgy and sexy. All those vests that Karen wears are a direct reference to Patti Smith, who also was known to rock a vest on stage.

Karen Sirko: Inspired by Suzi Quatro

Dennis Stone/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty, Amazon Prime

Suzi Quatro was also another point of reference for Karen's character (among other rockers), because "every character had their own specific thing" and Karen's was her edginess and love of structure. She also rocked a leather jacket like the true star she (and Quatro) was.