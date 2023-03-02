'Daisy Jones & The Six' Hairdresser Breaks Down Riley Keough's Redhead Transformation 

Watching Daisy Jones & The Six is like taking a trip down hair-story.

The Amazon Video series (adapted from the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid) is set in the 1970s and tells a musical tale of small town band, The Six, as they become seven with Daisy Jones and reach sensational stardom filled with euphoric highs and tumultuous lows.

Television and film hairdresser Maryann Hennings, who was tapped as the series' head of hair department, was largely in charge of helping translate that layered journey through a collection of hairstyles.

Not only did Hennings, whose résumé includes Where the Crawdads Sing and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, express each of the characters' storylines through hair — whether that was as obvious as color or as minutely detailed in the styles' textures or lengths — she did so while staying true to the decade's beauty evolution.

But this was no easy feat. It required major transformations of each of the stars, most notably Riley Keough, who became a redhead to truly channel her role as Daisy.

Ahead, Hennings details the work and the magic that went into the actress' dramatic hair change — plus, how she reintroduced some retro hairdos on the star-studded cast.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

What kind of research went into creating the hairstyles for each character? What and who were some of your inspirations?

"It was a lot of work because it's a big cast and they're clean-cut nice guys and model women. To turn them into rock stars was really fun. For inspiration, I really got the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen for the guys. I googled a lot of hot rock stars and started there.

"But the women — Suki Waterhouse, who plays Karen Sirko, I just [thought] Brigitte Bardot. Every time I looked at her, I could just see her with a cigarette hanging out of her mouth and big blonde, beautiful hair. Of course Riley, who played Daisy Jones, that girl is a chameleon. I mean, she turns into the character she's supposed to be. I just saw Stevie Nicks, who is like hyper-feminine, intuitive and bohemian."

Pamela Littky/Prime Video

Would you say across all of the men's and the women's styles that hair was telling a story in the way that the characters' movements and lines were?

"I actually spent a lot of time talking to each actor about what they feel their character is. I was able to, with the colors, make them totally different.

"[For example] Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne) let me take her [hair] dark. I put just a shade of brown red and it looked caramel-y and beautiful and gave her such a different look than Daisy Jones. You want everyone to fall in love with Camila — she's beautiful, lovely, soft. The hair color, I believe, made her soft."

How closely did you work with costume designer Denise Wingate?

"I would wait till she designed the look so that I could create the hair to go with it because it's just so important to have hair, makeup and wardrobe all communicating. Otherwise, the hair is one movie, the makeup's another movie. We just all have to work together."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

A huge part of Daisy Jones' character is being a redhead. What went into transforming Riley Keough's hair?

"Color was very important in this particular project because of Daisy Jones. I needed something that gave her that confidence because she just mows them over.

"We made Riley this bright red. She's normally dark haired, so I lightened it, put this bright red on it and then put a gloss over it that just made the whole thing shine. And with her curls, that color made her the rock star. I felt like the wardrobe, that color and that long hair just took her to a new level."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

How did you maintain the vibrant color throughout filming and did you have to dye it multiple times?

"Oh God, like every couple weeks. I could go over her regrowth with the red, but you can't get away with that too often. So, she would get it done every three weeks. Sometimes I would have a glaze or shades put over it to pop the red. I would use a lot of leave-in conditioners and products that left her hair in good condition.

"Anything that coats the hair makes it stronger. Hair is like a straw, and if you take color out, then it becomes frail. If you put color in, it becomes nice and strong and shiny. So, I would say that that played a big role.

"The very few times she wasn't shooting, she would go [to a colorist]. I just discussed the look, the color, and then it's the same process. Before we started actually shooting, I'd go with the producers, everybody agrees on the color and then we go from there."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Do any of the cast members wear wigs or extensions?

"When there's this many looks, you go for wigs because you shoot so fast. What I tried to do originally, I started ordering wigs. Then I looked at them and was like, 'Oh man, these guys that grew up in this small town with their mom, now they look too cool.' So, I got rid of the wigs and started manipulating their own hair through color, cuts, blow-dries and hair extensions here and there on certain flashbacks."

That's so interesting because I was watching the show thinking, "Their hair is so long."

"The second you get a job where it's set in a different era, you immediately call every actor and go, 'Don't touch your hair. I'm not going to see you for about three months but do not touch it.' And, because of coronavirus [lockdowns], these guys grew their hair for two years. So, it worked in my favor."

Pamela Littky/Prime Video

It's also interesting to notice the subtle changes in hairstyles when scenes are switching from the past to present day. Walk us through adjusting the looks to tell the passing of time.

"We go from these '70s looks to '90s looks where they all made such changes. Some of them become parents. Some of them quit and have a job. It was really great looking into who their character became once the band split up and then creating a look of what that person would look like 20 years later."

There's so many different colors and cuts. What were some of the hero products that you had in your kit that could be used universally?

"A lot of their performances, they walk on stage beautiful and then start sweating. We want them to look like they sweat, but not too soon. It was a lot of the irons and the dryers. Dyson actually saved me — they have a straightening iron that is chargeable, so there's no cord. And I had to use a lot of prep spray that protects the hair."

So, a lot of travel-friendly tools in your kit?

"Yeah. We shot in Greece, New Orleans and in Los Angeles. When we were in Greece we stayed in Hydra — there's no cars in Hydra, so we had to put our equipment on donkeys' backs. Everywhere we went, I would have to have the electricians set up a little place for me with my dryers and the irons."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

The partnership with Clairol, which color matched the hues from the show with their at-home dyes, is super major. What did it mean for you to have such an influential brand on board?

"When you think of the 1970s, everything was Clairol. I worked in a salon in Beverly Hills and in the color room nobody used anything else, so doing this is kind of what I was raised on. I was very excited to even get the phone call from Clairol because they're so iconic."

What hairstyles do you think will become an instant trend after the show is released? I noticed there are a lot of bangs.

"I would definitely say the curtain bangs and gosh, the curls. Honestly, I think it's just going to start a rock and roll look. I would just say iconic '70s. The curtain bangs and the bright red should take off too."