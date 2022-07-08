Daisy Edgar Jones 'Loves' Normal People Co-Star Paul Mescal's Mustache: He 'Can Pull Off Anything' 

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Daisy Edgar-Jones is all about her pal Paul Mescal's new look.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, the Normal People actress revealed her thoughts on her former co-star's new facial hair. "Oh, I love it. Paul can pull off anything," she told the outlet of his mustache. (Mescal previously sported a clean-shave face when he starred alongside Edgar-Jones in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's hit novel).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She also revealed that, alongside Mescal, she's remained close friends with her other Normal People cast mates including India Mullen and Fionn O'Shea (the group of four recently attended England's Glastonbury Festival in June).

The Where the Crawdads Sing star gave a glimpse at some of her own fashion inspirations as well, particularly her festival style. "It was pictures of Alexa Chung and Kate Moss, with a bit of Sienna Miller thrown in," she told the publication on her Glastonbury moodboard.

Edgar-Jones, 24 and Mescal, 26, recently reunited on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, two years after the show's Hulu debut.

The duo posed together for photos in their Gilded Glamour ensembles — she in a dazzling, beaded fringe Oscar de la Renta shift dress and he in a debonair all-black suit. They also snapped some photos with Mescal's girlfriend, Phoebe Bridgers, who wore a halter-top beaded gown.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While Mescal has been experimenting with his facial hair, Edgar-hones has become known for her bangs.

Last January, on an episode of The Tonight Show, Edgar-Jones revealed the story behind her Normal People character Marianne's signature fringe.

"It's so funny 'cause my fringe came from a result of not getting a part I really wanted," she shared with Jimmy Fallon. "And I was so sad and I was like, 'Right, I'm gonna do a change, I'm just gonna chop off all my front bits of my hair.'"

She added: "And then after that I got a job, so I do owe a lot of my career to — I seem to only be able to act if you can only see a partial amount of my face," Edgar-Jones continued.

Normal People Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People | Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

The Golden Globe nominee also revealed how she maintained her "out of control" bangs during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.