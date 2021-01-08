Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveals the Surprising Way Her Famous Normal People Bangs Came to Be

The British actress revealed that she originally cut her bangs after not landing a part she "really wanted"

There’s no doubt that Paul Mescal (his now-iconic silver chain necklace) and Daisy Edgar-Jones are the break-out stars of Hulu’s hit drama Normal People — but the 22-year-old British actress’ long fringe bangs have also gained quite a bit of attention.

"Your bangs have become famous on their own now," Jimmy Fallon told Edgar-Jones (who plays Maryann on the Emmy-nominated series) during Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show. "Are people like, 'How did you come up with that hairstyle?'"

"It’s so funny ’cause my fringe came from a result of not getting a part I really wanted," she responded. "And I was so sad and I was like, ‘Right, I’m gonna do a change, I’m just gonna chop off all my front bits of my hair.'"

"And then after that I got a job, so I do owe a lot of my career to — I seem to only be able to act if you can only see a partial amount of my face," Edgar-Jones continued.

Like most people whose hairstyle requires frequent salon visits, the actress said she had a difficult time maintaining the look during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic: "My bangs were out of control," Edgar-Jones told Fallon.

"My poor flatmate had the responsibility of cutting it," the star said. "She did a pretty good job but it definitely went through lots of different stages and now I’m trying to grow it out and that’s stressful enough as it is."

"I loved how experimental Marianne was with her make up in Trinity [College]," Edgar-Jones said at the time. "She played a lot with eyeliner and eyeshadow. I’ve always been a big fan of eye makeup and absolutely love Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadows."

Another similarity she shares with her on-screen character is her love of a good cat-eye and tends to go "quite big" on the look. "Pardon the pun, but my secret is just winging it. Sometimes it goes perfectly, sometimes you end up with a flick that spans your whole head," she shared.

But finding the right eyeliner really helps. "I love the Hourglass Voyeur Liquid Liner because the flexible tip makes it easy to draw precisely along my lash line. And it’s waterproof, so it doesn’t transfer to my lids or smudge off as I go about my day."

For the rest of her makeup look, she used Hourglass' Veil Mineral Primer, Vanish Foundation Stick (in shade Linen), Vanish Airbrush Concealer (in Cotton) and tops it off with some Ambient Lighting Bronzer under her cheek bones and Ambient Lighting Blush (in Diffused Heat) on her cheeks.