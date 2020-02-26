Here’s How to Score Wardrobe Basics for Super Cheap on Amazon — Prices Start at $3

Image zoom

Every woman’s wardrobe needs a lineup of good everyday essentials, including a white tee, a little black dress, and a striped long-sleeve shirt. They’re some of the most important pieces to have in your closet because one, they’re easy to mix and match, and two, they’ll never go out of style. If you’re looking to get your hands on some good wardrobe basics for cheap, Amazon’s got you covered.

The retailer has several of its own fashion brands (Daily Ritual, Amazon Essentials, Lark & Ro, and Goodthreads among them) that offer a massive selection of coveted classics for very affordable prices — but we just discovered there’s a secret trick to scoring one of the label’s pieces for even cheaper! You can snag Daily Ritual T-shirts, tanks, and dresses for as little as $3, which is an unreal deal.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Lightweight Lived-In Cotton Short-Sleeve Swing T-Shirt, $4.32–$11.57; amazon.com; Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Muscle-Sleeve Swing Tunic, $6.06–$14.49; amazon.com

Here’s how it works: Amazon has a program that allows it to offer thousands of products for seriously reduced prices so long as they’re purchased with other things. If you search for Daily Ritual pieces on Amazon and sort them by lowest price to highest, you’ll find a handful of them marked as “Add-on Items” with prices ranging between $3 and $5. Anything that’s an “Add-on Item” can be purchased with an order containing $25 of items shipped by Amazon.com to the same address. (Prime items shipped by other sellers are not included in this minimum amount.) In fact, your entire $25 purchase can be made up of “Add-on Items” alone! Or you can easily purchase a few pieces when you’re buying literally anything else that’s sold by Amazon, including your Prime Pantry order.

Some of the wardrobe staples you can snag for a few bucks include this gray cotton crewneck tee for $4.32 and this black long-sleeve tunic shirt for $4.40. Prices vary based on sizing, and not all Daily Ritual pieces are included as “Add-on Items” — but even if what you want isn’t part of the program, you still won’t find yourself paying more than $20 for basics like this scoop-neck tank dress.

If your wardrobe is in need of some new essentials, keep scrolling to shop some of the cheapest ones you can nab on Amazon right now.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Lived-in Cotton Roll-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $3.10–$10.60; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Lightweight Lived-In Cotton 3/4-sleeve Drop-Shoulder Tunic, $4.40–$16; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Lived-in Cotton Slub Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt, $4.15–$12; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Lightweight Lived-In Cotton Long-Sleeve Swing T-Shirt, $3.76–$16; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Lightweight Lived-In Cotton Sleeveless Boat-Neck Dress, $5.41–$18.65; amazon.com

