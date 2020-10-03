The $28 Pullover Amazon Shoppers Say Is ‘Possibly the Most Comfortable Top’
A few closet essentials always come in handy during fall: a pair of comfortable, supportive slippers for around the house, a versatile flowing top that belongs both on the couch and at a nice dinner table, and a soft pullover to add a cozy layer anytime, anywhere. For many Amazon shoppers, that go-to soft pullover is Daily Ritual’s long-sleeve tunic.
It’s made with plush fabrics like cotton and modal and, according to shoppers, feels as warm and comforting as a good hug. “This sweatshirt is my new boyfriend,” wrote one enthusiastic reviewer who compared the pullover to getting cuddled. “Love it. Highly recommended.”
Other shoppers agree that this top is their best relationship yet. Close to 1,000 reviewers have given the casual and cute tunic a solid 4.4-star rating thanks to its fashionable yet versatile appeal. While the pullover has a familiar loose and flattering tunic shape to it, it also features an additional design element: Side slits split the shirt for a more flexible fit that’s effortlessly stylish.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Pullover in Black and White Stripes, $23.10–$28; amazon.com
“This is possibly the most comfortable top,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It fits as expected and the slimmer fit makes it flattering. Love the side slits as well. This is perfect for our chillier summer evenings and will be perfect for the fall.”
Neutral color options like heather gray or powder blue make it easy to combine this sweater with whatever bottoms you have on hand — the top would look great with your favorite pair of leggings. And at $28 or less, you won’t be breaking the bank to get the where-anywhere sweater.
Below, shop the Daily Rituals tunic before everyone else does.
Related Items
Buy It! Daily Ritual Pullover in Heather Gray, $23.10–$28; amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Pullover in Black, $23.10–$28; amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Pullover in Blue, $23.10–$28; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.