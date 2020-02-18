This ‘Super Soft’ Jumpsuit Is Fast on Its Way to Becoming an Amazon Best-Seller

Image zoom

It’s the season of cozy dressing, and we’d be remiss not to show you every comfortable piece of loungewear the Internet has to offer. Today on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page, which is dedicated to highlighting items with the biggest growths in sales rank over the past 24 hours, we spotted an unassuming terry cloth jumpsuit that skyrocketed over 4,440 spots since this time yesterday.

Reviewers are calling the Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Jumpsuit “so soft and comfortable,” “the perfect piece for my wardrobe,” and “worth every darn penny.” Several have also commented on how versatile the piece is because it’s lightweight enough to layer under jackets, provides great mobility for travel, and, despite being “comfy enough to sleep in,” dresses up easily. As one Amazon reviewer recommends, “Pop on some jewelry and you have an outfit for the evening.”

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $20.33–$34; amazon.com

You can shop the burgeoning wardrobe essential in olive green, black, navy blue, and heather gray for as little as $21 depending on the color and size you select. You’ll relish in the soft fabric while lounging around the house or traveling with friends, or you can get experimental by wearing t-shirts and turtlenecks underneath for a trendy work look.

Finally, we’d be remiss again not to mention you should shop quickly on this one. The Daily Ritual Jumpsuit is sure to become a best-seller at the rate its popularity is growing, and you’ll want to be able to say you got it before it was cool.

