This Fleece Jacket on Amazon Is ‘as Good as Fleece Jackets Get,’ and It’s Only $39

In case you haven’t noticed, nearly everyone is wearing a teddy coat this winter. Named for their soft teddy bear-like texture, the outerwear might just be the comfiest and warmest item you can wear this season. So it’s no surprise that Amazon shoppers are “completely in love” with Daily Ritual’s Teddy Bear fleece jacket, and right now you can get one for 20 percent off.

This midweight fleece comes with a high collar that keeps your neck warm, as well as convenient zip-up pockets where you can stick your chilly hands. It looks perfect for layering, especially since it’s made with a high-pile fleece that’s super soft to the touch but doesn’t bulk up under a coat, according to shoppers. What’s more, the jacket comes in five colors, including a soft “dusty rose” shade.

Online shoppers rave about the jacket not only for its plush outer material, but also its “silky” inner lining. It’s “as good as fleece jackets get,” said a reviewer. “One of the best pieces of clothing we’ve found on Amazon in a long time.”

The quarter-zip option isn’t the only fluffy teddy jacket from Daily Ritual that you can get on sale right now. The brand’s full-zip teddy bear fleece jacket is also 20 percent off, and it comes with a plush hood. Like its quarter-zip cousin, the full-zip style comes in five colors and is beloved by customers for the quality of the fleece. “I initially expected it to add bulk, but it fits very well and turned out to be very flattering,” a customer wrote. “It’s extremely well made with deep front pockets, full zipper front, and protective hood for windy days.”

“Talk about a comfortable jacket!” said another. “This has become my new ‘everyday’ winter jacket.”

We all need something to keep us warm and cozy against the cold, and Amazon shoppers seem to agree that these teddy jackets will do the trick. At just $39, they’re a total steal, and thanks to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping, you can put one on before the next cold front arrives.

