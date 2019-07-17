Amazon Shoppers Are So Obsessed With This Under-$20 Dress, They're Buying It In Every Color

Customers say it’s the perfect dress for summer

By Rebecca Carhart
July 17, 2019 05:10 PM
If you’re still searching for the perfect casual summer dress, you don’t have to look far to find a great option. Amazon customers have designated this Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress as their go-to dress for summer — and it’s easy to see why shoppers are so obsessed with this cute frock. 

Along with being insanely flattering on practically every shape and size, the adorable dress also features a classic scoop neck neckline and hits right above the knee — making it appropriate to wear just about anywhere. The easy-breezy frock also comes in ten stylish colors, so you’re sure to find an option (or two) that you  love.

Plus, did we mention that it’s super versatile? The lightweight cotton material will look just as good when dressed down with sneakers, as it would with heels and sparkly jewelry. For these reasons and more, over 330 Amazon customers have given it an impressive 4.3-star rating

Buy It! Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress, $18-$18.50; amazon.com

“Wow! This little dress has impressed me a lot! It’s really cute, really comfortable and great for the summertime! You can dress it up or down and it is very opaque as well. I am going to buy a few more, that’s how much I like them! Definitely recommend,” said one customer.

“If this dress came in 20 colors, I would own 20 of them,” raved another. “It is absolutely the most comfortable thing I own. The fabric is buttery soft, and it manages to be both flowy yet flattering on the body. It shows my curves but doesn’t cling. It looks adorable with casual jewelry and sandals, and easily dresses up with heels and dressier jewelry – especially the navy, which looks fantastic with gold jewelry and nude heels! I might wear these dresses every day this summer!”

The comfortable dress ranges in size from XS to XXL, so you’ll have no trouble finding the  perfect fit. The best part? This summer-ready dress is actually affordable too! Depending on which color you choose, prices range from $18 to $18.50 — which comes in handy, because according to these reviews, you’re going to want more than one hanging in your closet this season.

