This $10 T-Shirt Dress Is the Best Under-the-Radar Find in Amazon’s Big Style Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In case you missed it, Amazon’s Big Style Sale is officially here. The retailer will be marking down hundreds of must-have fashion staples like leggings and sneakers through June 28. But while you may have all week to shop, many of the deals won’t last that long, and hot-ticket items are bound to sell out fast, like this comfy t-shirt dress that’s been marked down to just $10.

The Daily Ritual Ballet Back T-Shirt Dress has spiked over 27,000 percent in sales today thanks to its low price point. Made out of a viscose and elastane fabric blend, the dress comes in nine muted colors like brick red, caramel orange, and moss green. It ranges in size from XS to XXL, features a scooped ballet back, and has a relaxed fit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dress usually retails for $20, but you can snag it for 50 percent off right now. The classic wardrobe essential is going fast — select options are already backordered. If you see a note on your preferred color and size that it’ll be back in stock at a later date, don’t fret; you can still order it right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Ballet Back T-Shirt Dress, $9.99 (orig. $20); amazon.com

The dress is fairly new, so it’s still racking up reviews. But those who do own it say it’s “extraordinarily comfortable” and will make you “look and feel fabulous.”

“I love this dress so much. It’s uber comfortable and so versatile,” one shopper wrote. “This is one of those garments you can crumple up into a little ball and later unfold it and will have no wrinkles. It just flows with your body, it’s thin but not see through at all. I can sleep in this or go to the store. The lower cut back adds the sexy!”

Another raved that it “feels like running errands in a nightgown, but you look easy-breezy cool and put together.”