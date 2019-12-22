Amazon Shoppers Love This Super Soft Hooded Pullover — and It’s Less Than $30

Image zoom

Amazon is already a one-stop-shop for top-rated leggings. Among its thousands of options to choose from are these warm fleece-lined leggings and this J.Lo-approved pair. And now it seems the retailer is also becoming the authority on tops to layer over the cozy bottoms: Hundreds of shoppers have deemed the Daily Ritual Supersoft Hooded Pullover the perfect piece to wear with leggings.

Made from a super soft and stretchy material that customers say “feels great on bare skin,” the lightweight Amazon-brand shirt features a stylish crossover neckline, a roomy hood, and a comfortable slouchy fit. It also has a curved dropped hemline that covers your backside, which prevents you from feeling overexposed.

And it’s not just leggings that shoppers are styling the versatile top with. Many have uploaded images of themselves wearing the pullover with jeans, shorts, and leather pants, too. With all these features, it’s easy to see why the cute basic has a near-perfect customer rating.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Supersoft Hooded Pullover, $11.17–$29.17; amazon.com

“This top is so comfortable, I could wear it 24/7,” said one shopper. “The inside has a terry cloth finish that is super soft and cozy. The outside is smooth. The terry inside also gives the top more body so it hangs better. It is not clingy, just floats gracefully over the body. I love this top.”

“RUN, buy this. I promise you will not be disappointed,” wrote another. “It is SUPER SOFT. And very flattering. I think you could wear this with leggings, jeans, or even dress it up with some of those Moto leggings. I will definitely be getting this in more colors!”

The Daily Ritual top ranges in size from XS to XXL and comes in nine different colors. And did we mention that this is a total steal? Seriously, you can score this top-rated hoodie for as little as $11 depending on which style and size you choose, and all colors are under $30! Shop for your own below.

