Amazon Shoppers Love to Wear This Comfy $29 Sweater with Their Favorite Leggings

With many people working from home for the foreseeable future, you’re probably looking to stock your wardrobe with cozy pieces. And while it makes sense to want to buy things that are great for lounging around the house in, it’s also smart to shop for items that you’ll actually want to wear outdoors, too. That’s why we love this cute sweater so much!

Amazon shoppers say the Daily Ritual Side-Vent Tunic is not only incredibly comfortable, but it also looks good with practically everything. Made from an ultra-soft terry and modal material that some customers say “feels like pajamas,” the lightweight Amazon-brand top features a simple scoop neck and a comfortable slouchy fit.

It also has a longer hemline that covers your backside, which prevents you from feeling overexposed. So many shoppers say they love to wear it with leggings and yoga pants.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Side-Vent Tunic, $17.36–$28.50; amazon.com

“I highly recommend the Daily Ritual line in general, but this sweater/tunic thingy is my favorite,” said one reviewer. “I can wear it with ponte pants and boots to work, or I can put it on over yoga pants to lay around in. I find it very versatile.”

“This shirt is great,” wrote another. “It’s basically a tunic length long sleeve t-shirt, but it is weightier and better looking. I purchased this with the intention of wearing it on weekends to kids’ soccer games or running errands over leggings. However, when I received it, I liked it so much I wore it to work over a collared shirt with skinny pants. I will certainly buy another one in another color.”

The Daily Ritual top ranges in size from XS to XXL and comes in 11 easy-to-match colors and prints. And did we mention how affordable it is? You can score this top-rated sweater for as little as $17 depending on which style and size you choose, and all colorways are under $30! Shop one (or two) for yourself below.

