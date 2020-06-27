There’s a Tiny Detail on the Sleeves of This $16 T-Shirt That Shoppers Love

Elevated basics have all the bells and whistles of your regular everyday basics, but they feature tiny details that make them stand out from all the others. They’re those supremely chic yet functional pieces that should be the core of every woman’s wardrobe. They’re those styles you’ll keep in your closet for years and continue to go back to time and again. And thanks to the latest sale on Amazon, you can score tons of elevated basics for way less.

Amazon’s Big Style Sale is essentially equivalent to Prime Day, but exclusively for fashion. There’s a vast range of incredible savings on clothing, shoes, and accessories from athletic brands like New Balance and Adidas and high-end designers like Kate Spade and Calvin Klein, plus everything in between.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We’ve combed through the deals in search of affordable elevated basics, which is how we discovered this lightweight mock neck tee from Daily Ritual — it’s one of those easy-to-throw-on tops that can be worn with practically everything. The Daily Ritual top is made from the brand’s signature super soft rayon-spandex blend and has a ribbed knit texture. But the one thing shoppers love most about this basic tee is the ruched detailing in the sleeves, which many say make it more feminine and flattering.

“This is a great top to add to your wardrobe. It can pretty much be worn year-round either alone or as a layering piece,” one wrote, adding: “The sleeves really makes this top. There’s a slight puff effect along with a bit of ruching down the arm. The effect is very flattering.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Gathered-Sleeve Mock Neck Top, $16 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Another wrote, “I love the way this shirt fits on my body. It’s form fitting, but it lays against my body very lightly. The sleeves are the perfect length and have a nice feminine quality to them. This is a very flattering shirt that will work with many items in my wardrobe.”

The top is available in sizes XS to XXL and comes in seven different colors. It’s currently marked down to $16 during Amazon’s Big Style Sale, so you’ll definitely want to grab multiple. And while you’re at it, you might want to check out more deals from the brand, too. In case you’re not familiar, Daily Ritual is one of Amazon’s private-owned fashion labels, and it’s known for comfortable classics that have won over the hearts of tons of customers.

“Daily Ritual has become one of my favorite lines of clothing,” one commented about the brand. “So many of my favorite tops are Daily Ritual. They are very well made and for this top the fabric is amazing! It is so soft and I love the style of the longer short sleeves and the gathered shoulders. It has a very classic look and is made really well too.”

“I love Daily Ritual clothing,” another added. “This brand never disappoints — it's amazing just how soft and comfortable each piece is.”

Amazon’s Big Style Sale won’t last forever, so be sure to add this Daily Ritual t-shirt and some other elevated basics to your cart before it's over.