This Oversized Jacket Is the Quilted Coat of Our Dreams, and It’s on Sale at Amazon

We don’t know about you, but we’ve spent the majority of the past year wearing comfy sweatpants and covering ourselves in cozy blankets. Whether we’re lounging on the couch or working from home, we’ll take all the comfort we can get as the pandemic continues. And thanks to the Daily Ritual Quilted Oversized-Fit Long Coat, we can still feel like we’re wrapped in a warm blanket even when we occasionally venture out of the house.

Available in four solid colors and a trendy leopard print, the boxy quilted coat is up to 15 percent off as part of Amazon’s after-Christmas sale. It’s made from polyester and nylon, and it has an asymmetrical neckline, button closure, and pockets. It also features diamond-shaped quilting and a stand-up collar that can cover your neck for optimal warmth, especially if you have short hair or prefer not to wear a scarf. Plus, there’s an elastic waistband on the back of the jacket that creates a flattering shape, even for an oversized coat.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Quilted Oversized-Fit Long Coat, $62.90 (orig. $74); amazon.com

“The coat is lightweight, yet truly provides warmth,” one reviewer wrote. “The details are lovely, including the tapered sleeves. I love the snap front closure because I won’t have to fumble with [bulky] zippers. The jacket also has two deep pockets for gloves or a cell phone.”

Another great part of the jacket is that it’s versatile enough to wear with everything from athleisure to denim to a dress and heels. A reviewer added that “the design allows for layering cold weather clothes like a thick sweater or hoodie underneath.” And if you choose to purchase the coat in a statement color or the leopard print pattern, it’ll instantly elevate any neutral outfit.

Shop the Daily Ritual Quilted Oversized-Fit Long Coat now before the price goes back up and the temperatures go further down.

