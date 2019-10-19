We Found a Pair of Flattering, $20 Leggings That You Can Actually Wear to Work

Image zoom Amazon

If we had the option, many of us would probably choose to live in leggings. Besides wearing them to the gym, they’re a comfy wardrobe option for several occasions, from shopping to running errands to Sunday brunch. We’ve discovered amazing pairs for doing all those things, from these high-waisted yoga leggings that Amazon customers “do just about everything except shower in them,” to these under-$30 pairs that shoppers consistently compare to Lululemon. And if you’ve ever wanted to wear your leggings to work, but weren’t sure if you could pass them as business attire, we’ve come across the perfect solution for that, too.

The Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging was designed to have the “all-day comfort of leggings with the look of dress pants.” Made from a mix of rayon, nylon, and spandex, the high waisted pants come in every size from extra small to double XL, and have a customizable inseam length (for each size, you can choose between short, regular, long, and extra long). They come in eight colors including black, burgundy, and navy, and shoppers say the fabric is thick (but stretchy) and high quality, so they won’t wrinkle or sag, and can easily be worn as business casual attire.

While most colors and sizes of the Ponte Knit Legging are available, its most popular options like black and the herringbone pattern have limited stock. But don’t fret if you had your eye on those and can’t find them in your size — Daily Ritual makes another version of these same leggings that have back pockets, which currently have more sizes available in those colors.

“Comfy, stretchy, not sheer, and soft! Got these as I was looking for leggings that were thick enough to wear with a long top to work, but also comfy enough to wear on the weekends and at home. These definitely fit the bill!” one shopper wrote. “They’re thicker than your usual cotton leggings, have a nice, high waist with a larger waistband that makes you feel all snug and secure, and the material is very soft. I’ll also mention I’m 4 months pregnant and got these hoping they’d expand and work for when I’m bigger — and definitely think they will.”

Another customer wrote, “These leggings have been exactly what I was looking for! For $20, I got the nicest pair of leggings I have ever owned. These are made of a thick, but still stretchy material. I would say these leggings are perfect for someone who likes wearing leggings at work but still wants to maintain a professional look. Since the material is thicker, they look like actual pants and don’t define every crease and crevice like other leggings made with thin material. They are high waisted, and the waistband sits right above my belly button, but could sit higher if they were pulled up more. Overall would highly recommend! I have not been able to find nice leggings at this quality for such a low price.”

For anyone that’s so over having to wear stiff, uncomfortable attire to work (we hear you), you may just want to try out the Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging the next time you’re headed to the office.