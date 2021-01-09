These $26 Leggings From Amazon Are ‘Thick Enough to Qualify as Real Pants’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

While we're hoping to leave most of 2020 in the past, there's one thing we wouldn't mind bringing into the new year: our comfy wardrobes. Many of us have spent the past several months in stretchy pants and sweatshirts, and we're not quite ready to let that go. Luckily, Amazon-owned brand Daily Ritual just dropped these Ponte Knit Pants that achieve an ideal balance between leggings and skinny jeans.

Upon first glance, these $26 bottoms — with their horizontal zippered pockets and tailored ankle-length hems — look like a trendy pair of work pants. But thanks to an elastic waistband and smooth, stretchy fabric, the pants venture more into leggings territory, and they're every bit as lounge-worthy as they are presentable.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Skinny-Fit Zip Pants, $26; amazon.com

"I normally don't wear leggings because they're not real pants in my book," one reviewer shared. "This pair is thick enough to qualify as real pants. The ponte has great stretch, yet keeps its shape well. It also has a slight shapewear effect."

Since these knit pants are thicker than your average leggings, they're a great item to have in your closet during the colder months. You can benefit from the comfort of stretchy pants without sacrificing warmth whenever you leave the house. Plus, they come in eight different colors and patterns, including solid black, burgundy, and black and white herringbone.

"They're thick, have great seams (well finished), and the wide waistband keeps them from digging into me," another shopper said. "Even though they fit like leggings they are of such good quality that I can wear them with tops that don't cover my booty and not worry about show-through or unflattering lumps/bumps."

You can't beat the $26 price tag for a pair of high quality knit pants that feel like luxe leggings. And if you ask us, you deserve them in multiple colors. Shop the Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Pants from Amazon now.

