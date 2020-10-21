Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

People Are Already Raving About This New Leopard-Print Puffer on Amazon — and It’s Only $64

Amazon recently released a puffer coat via its private fashion label, Daily Ritual, and it’s already making waves. The $64 jacket comes in a very on-trend leopard print, as well as three solid colors: hot pink, moss green, and navy. Made out of 95 percent polyester, the quilted puffer is water-resistant and features a mock neck, a zip-up front, two side pockets, and sleeve cuffs. It’s available in sizes XS to XXL.

Though the Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket was just released this month, shoppers are already raving that it’s going to be their “go-to for seasons to come” thanks to how cute, “crazy comfortable,” and warm it is.

“The body of this jacket is spacious inside, and feels like I am surrounded by pillows,” one shopper wrote. “I think that the lack of added bells and whistles keeps this coat very lightweight, and gives it a great understated look that is really suitable to be worn by anyone, and all ages… Overall, I absolutely love this jacket. It’s super warm and comfy [and] it makes me feel really secure and ‘hugged.’”

Customers also note that while the jacket is not form-fitting, it’s “flattering in its own special way.” Another shopper said: “Bottom line… [it’s] crazy comfortable, and super warm… This is one killer puffer jacket perfect for those bold enough to lead the way for the rest. Pretty sure you'll fall in love with it like I did.”

Additionally, the Daily Ritual leopard print puffer happens to be one of the most affordable ones you’ll find on the site — compare it to brands like Orolay ($135.99; amazon.com) and Levi’s ($79.99; amazon.com).