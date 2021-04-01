This Comfy $40 Denim Jacket Is Lightweight, Stretchy, and Perfect for Spring Weather

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Spring is an exciting time when you swap your winter clothes for breezy dresses and cooling essentials. But if you know anything about the season, it's that the weather can be finicky, with a mix of sunny and chilly days. According to Amazon shoppers, there's no better way to solve this wardrobe dilemma than with the Daily Ritual Denim Jacket that they say "fits like a dream."
The jean jacket has a lightweight feel and a casual, cute look that shoppers say goes with just about anything from a classic tee to a spring dress. It is available in three classic washes (light, medium, and dark), has a tailored crop style, and comes with breast and side pockets, in addition to hidden pockets on the inside.
Not only is the blue jean jacket versatile enough to go with your favorite wardrobe items, it also has a relaxed fit that's "very figure flattering" thanks to the cotton and elastane blend that creates a semi-stretchy feel. Reviewers say the material gives the jacket a softer texture and provides some give, especially around the arms.
It's why reviewers claim that, after years of searching for the "perfect jean jacket," they landed on this Daily Ritual one and never turned back. The $40 Amazon best-seller is so stylish, shoppers even compare it to higher-end brands at half the cost.
"Phenomenal price and looks more expensive than it was," writes one Amazon shopper. "I looked at many higher-end brands and went out on a limb and got this Amazon brand, and it was well worth it!"
"The denim jacket is so adorable. It fits perfect and it feels great," writes another. "It has just a little bit of stretch to it and literally goes with everything."
Add the stylish and functional Daily Ritual Denim Jacket to your wardrobe this spring while it's in stock.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.