These Soft and Stretchy Knit Pants Are Way Nicer Than Your Average Sweatpants

Has anyone else forgotten what it’s like to shop for regular clothes? Us, too. These days, we’re pretty much only adding comfy styles to our carts. Leggings and sweatpants are great and all, but Amazon shoppers are convinced that every woman needs the Daily Ritual Ribbed Knit pants — they say they’re the elevated basic your WFH wardrobe has been missing.
Made from a luxuriously soft polyester blend, reviewers say the lounge pants are not only insanely comfortable for around the house, but also very stylish for running errands. Between their high-rise waistline and flare-leg style, they offer a relaxed fit that’s versatile enough for everyday wear. Plus, subtle ribbed detailing makes them plenty stretchy.
While they haven’t yet racked up a ton of reviews, almost all shoppers who have left one have nothing but great things to say. “[The Daily Ritual pants] are amazingly comfortable with a roomy, generous fit, and lots of stretch,” one wrote.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Lounge Pant, $26.55–$29.50; amazon.com
“These are very soft, thick-yet-lightweight, stretchy, durable pants,” another chimed in. “They’re the perfect material for loungewear, and a nice break from leggings because the loose fit breathes nicely.”
One reviewer who’s been working from home for years and considers herself a “loungewear connoisseur” said she’s been looking for a “fancy” pair of lounge pants for years. “I am very happy to report that these are the ones,” she wrote. “They are super comfy, but look way nicer than a standard sweatpant and can be dressed up even more to look legitimately fashionable.”
They’re available in sizes XS to 2X, and many customers have noted that you should size down since they have a casual fit. You can grab a pair in black, blue, heathered gray, light pink, or olive green — all can easily be worn with basic tees and dressier tops you already own. And best of all, you won’t pay more than $30 for a pair.
WFH outfits never looked so stylish, cozy, and affordable — shop a pair of Daily Ritual lounge pants now.
