 Amazon Shoppers Say These $30 Joggers Are Incredibly Soft and Comfortable

If you plan on spending more time at home in the next few weeks, there are a few essentials you should have on hand for relaxing days indoors. Aside from good food and a new show or movie to binge-watch, you should also stock up on some cozy loungewear pieces — if you’re going to be stuck inside for a while, you might as well be comfortable.

If you’re in the need of some comfy pants, check out Daily Ritual’s Cotton Joggers, which one Amazon shopper called “the most comfortable sweatpants ever.” Made from an uber-soft blend of terry cotton and modal, these ribbed joggers feature a drawstring waistband and four spacious front and back pockets.

The joggers are tapered and feature elastic cuffs at the bottom for a flattering fit, and they are also machine-washable. And while the comfy bottoms are perfect for hanging out at home, they are also cute enough to wear outside the house too!

Buy It! Daily Ritual Cotton Joggers, $11.33–$29; amazon.com

The popular sweatpants have a near-perfect rating from shoppers who praise them for being so warm and cozy. “Prepare to throw out all other sweatpants,” wrote one customer. “These are so comfy! They’re my go-to pajama pants and I usually have them on within 20 minutes of getting home from work. I’m wearing them right now actually! They’re thick and extremely stretchy.”

“I love these pants,” said another. “These are comfortable and make great sweatpants. These are soft on the inside and outside…. I like wearing these around the house, I can walk my dog in them, or use them as PJ pants.”

There are 10 easy-to-match colors to choose from, and sizes range from XS to XXL. If you’re looking for that perfect piece to lounge around in, these comfy joggers just might be it. Shop them for as little as $11 below.

