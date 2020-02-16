Amazon Shoppers Say This $42 Sweater ‘Feels Like It Should be Over $100’

Image zoom

Though Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, no one truly knows how much longer the cold temperatures will be sticking around (after all, the groundhog is usually only right about 40 percent of the time). That means we’ll be wearing our winter wardrobe for at least a few more months. But if, like us, you’re feeling uninspired by your sweater rotation, we just discovered the cutest turtleneck that will get you out of that rut: this Daily Ritual sweater.

Designed with dropped shoulders and a loose fold-over turtleneck collar, the cocoon-shaped tunic will easily become one of your new favorite closet staples. It features exaggerated ribbed detailing on the neckline, cuffs, and hem, but what really sets it apart is the fabric it’s made from. The piece is crafted from boucle, a textured yarn that gives it an extra comfy feel without being too heavy — one reason shoppers are saying “it feels like it should be over $100.”

“Perfect thickness, super soft material, and as comfortable as it gets,” a reviewer wrote. “The minute I tried it on couldn’t get over how soft the fabric was. You could live in this sweater.” Though it feels like $100, the sweater rings in at just $42 depending on the color you choose (and some are on sale for even less!); there are 10 earthy hues to pick from, including black, gray, olive, camel, and a mauve-y pink.

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Boucle Turtleneck Sweater, $27.32–$42.28; amazon.com

Customers also love how versatile the sweater is, and say they plan on purchasing more of them. “This is a cozy sweater that is very soft and can be a little dressy or just comfy and casual. It’s very warm, and the neck is loose enough to avoid feeling restrictive. I love that it’s slightly longer. It’s been my winter uniform, and I’m going to buy it in additional colors!”

You can easily pair the Daily Ritual sweater with leggings and Ugg boots for a more casual weekend look, or tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans and accessorize with a belt, booties, and a flat brim hat for a more dressed up style. We may not know how much longer the freezing temperatures are here to stay, but we know a new cozy sweater will help cure our winter blues.

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Boucle Turtleneck Sweater, $27.32–$42.28; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.