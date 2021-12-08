The Sex and the City star talked about how she embraced her gray hair in the show's HBO Max revival during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday

Cynthia Nixon Reveals Why Miranda Has Gray Hair in Sex and The City Revival And Just Like That...

Cynthia Nixon, Christine Marinoni filming "And Just Like That" the sequel to "Sex And Thae City.". 22 Nov 2021 Pictured: Cynthia Nixon, Christine Marinoni filming "And Just Like That" the sequel to "Sex And Thae City.". Photo credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

Cynthia Nixon (and Miranda Hobbes!) are all about spreading age positivity.

The 55-year-old actress talked about how she embraced sporting gray hair as Miranda in the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday.

Host Kelly Ripa, 51, asked Nixon about how she along with other costars of the film have taken heat for appearing in the HBO Max series with gray hair.

"The newspapers were breathlessly reporting that some of you were sporting gray hair," said Ripa sarcastically.

In response Nixon who is reprising her role in the series as Miranda Hobbes pointed out why the chief writer and director of the series, Michael Patrick King, thought the decision was appropriate.

"Right. Well, Michael Patrick King who is our chief writer and director, he was like, 'You know, a lot of women during the pandemic, they couldn't get out to the beauty parlor and they decided to go gray and then they decided that they liked it. So if it was going to be one of the women, we think it would be Miranda.' So yeah," said Nixon explaining the decision behind Miranda's look.

Ripa as it turns out has also taken some criticism for flaunting her gray hairs.

"I didn't mind having gray hair during the pandemic, I really didn't. I thought I looked cute with my hair gray. And then there were people who were like, 'It's not as cute as you think," Ripa said.

And Just Like That reunites Nixon with Sarah Jessica Parker who reprises her role as Carrie Bradshaw and Kristin Davis stars as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt once again.

And Just Like That, "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

In a recent Vogue feature, Parker opened up about the agist comments from social media critics on her own graying hair on And Just Like That.

"There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Parker said in the interview.

"'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?' I'm sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite," she continued of her pal and 2021 Met Gala date. "Why is it okay for him?"