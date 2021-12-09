The actress is reprising her role of Miranda Hobbes in the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That...

Cynthia Nixon Praises 'the Mirandas Out There' as She Glows in Orange at And Just Like That... Premiere

Cynthia Nixon is celebrating Sex and the City fans, especially those who identify most with her beloved character, Miranda Hobbes.

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old actress attended the New York City premiere of And Just Like That in a glowing orange shirt dress by Christopher John Rogers. She teamed the look with suede pointed boots in the same color.

Reflecting on the exciting moment via Instagram, Nixon shared a series of photos and videos, captioning it: "It's happening!! 🧡🧡🧡"

"To our fans (and especially all the Mirandas out there), #AndJustLikeThat is yours tonight!!" she added.

'And Just Like That...' TV show premiere Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In the post, Nixon included a sweet shot of herself alongside her on-screen husband David Eigenberg (Steve Brady) and their TV son Niall Cunningham (Brady). Nixon also shared a cast photo, which included Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte Yorke), as well as newcomers Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

David Eigenberg, Cynthia Nixon and Niall Cunningham Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

And Just Like That... — a revival of Sex and the City — reunites Parker, Davis and Nixon. Kim Cattrall, known for her role as Samantha Jones, will not be in the revival. Parker, 56, previously confirmed on Instagram that Samantha's character will not be replaced in the new series.

Ann Sarnoff, Cynthia Nixon, Casey Bloys, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarah Aubrey Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

And Just Like That... "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

In addition to Nicole and Pittman, Sara Ramírez and Sarita Choudhury are some of the other new faces featured in the cast, while Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, Eigenberg and Evan Handler are reprising their roles. Late star Willie Garson, who filmed scenes prior to his death on Sept. 21, will also appear as his beloved character Stanford Blatch.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Davis Tears Up Remembering Late Willie Garson: 'Wish He Was Here'

Ahead of the evening premiere of And Just Like That..., Nixon stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan in the morning, where she opened up about why she embraced sporting gray hair as Miranda in the HBO Max series.

The actress said that the chief writer and director of the series, Michael Patrick King, thought the decision was appropriate.

"He was like, 'You know, a lot of women during the pandemic, they couldn't get out to the beauty parlor and they decided to go gray and then they decided that they liked it,'" Nixon said, explaining the decision behind Miranda's look.

"'So if it was going to be one of the women, we think it would be Miranda,'" she added of King's remarks.