Just days after Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon confirmed that she’s running for New York governor, fans of her and her role on the hit show are rallying behind her.

The founders of the Every Outfit on SATC Instagram account, which has amassed over 449,000 followers as of March 22 due to its dedication to chronicling each and every outfit worn on the television series, launched a digital site in honor of Nixon’s bold and powerful lawyer character, Miranda Hobbes. It’s called Miranda Solidarity, and it offers just one thing: T-shirts that say “We Should All Be Mirandas.”

“We should all be Mirandas: smart, pragmatic, ambitious and unafraid to eat cake out of the garbage,” the site says in its description of the product. “And now you can pay homage to the sanest member of the squad with our ‘We Should All Be Mirandas’ tee.”

Currently, the shirt sells for $32, with 15 percent of proceeds being donated to her campaign. And it’s already a popular item: It’s back-ordered until April 11th.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

The design seems to be inspired by Dior’s viral $710 “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt, which was scooped up by Jessica Chastain, Karlie Kloss and more.

Fans of her role on the show aren’t the only people showing their support for Nixon.

Her former co-star, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte on SATC, endorsed Nixon’s run, saying, “I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor!”

Nixon said that as a native New Yorker, she was “given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today” and added that “our leaders are letting us down.”

“I love New York but something has to change,” she added.