Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Pose in Bride and Groom Garb for Sophisticated Weddings Shoot

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are getting into the wedding spirit!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her sportscaster fiancé, who have said they’re planning to walk down the aisle on Oct. 10, are starring in a glamorous new spread for Sophisticated Weddings — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at one of the magazine’s photos.

Shot at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City, Bailey, 52, and Hill, 49, test out the waters on what their big day might look like by staging a scene familiar to every bride and groom: the moment at a wedding reception in which the newlyweds taste their wedding cake for the first time.

Of course, anyone who has been to a wedding before knows, that often results in cake winding up on someone’s face. In this instance, it may be Hill as fiancée Bailey points a finger full of frosting towards his nose.

Both exchange smiles in the moment, the model and mom sitting on Hill’s lap as he drinks a glass of Bailey’s Peach Bellini for Seagram’s Escapes while a four-tier gold wedding cake (from City Sweets & Confections) sits nearby.

They’re dressed for the occasion, too.

Bailey looks stunning in a sparkling gold short-sleeve gown from Kleinfeld Bridal Party for Kleinfeld (the iconic N.Y.C. bridal shop featured on Say Yes to the Dress). Jewelry from London Jewelers and a headpiece from Bridal Styles Boutique help accessorize her look.

Meanwhile, Hill wears a classic white tuxedo blazer, white shirt, and untied bowtie in the picture — all from popular menswear rental site Generation Tux.

Image zoom Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Femina Photo + Design

Bailey and Hill caused a stir back in January when they were spotted posing for their Sophisticated Wedding shoot.

At the time, the internet went wild with everyone thinking the two had secretly walked down the aisle. But Bailey’s agent, Nick Roses, quickly cleared things up to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Not to worry, this was merely a photoshoot in preparation for their big day!” he said. “Cynthia looked lovely today! Be sure to check out [the magazine] for Mike and Cynthia’s full photoshoot, coming soon.”

Turns out that date will be soon. The 2020 Sophisticated Weddings: New York Edition issue will be on sale on Amazon and on newsstands Feb. 12.

It’ll come with Bailey and Hill’s spread, which they’ve sweetly nicknamed “the Real #CHill” after their popular couple hashtag. (Hairstylist Julianna Diaz and makeup artist Lilly Rivera, both for BridalGal, provided glam.)

Image zoom Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey Cynthia Bailey/Instagram

As for Bailey and Hill’s actual wedding, the couple still has a few months to get all the plans nailed down.

In November, they told PEOPLE they had picked out the “perfect” wedding date: Oct. 10, 2020.

“I actually have to thank Kandi Burruss for helping us with the date,” Bailey said during an appearance alongside Hill on PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check. “We had been wanting to do it in October, but I didn’t actually know when. We were actually in Greece, we were on the bus just bored and talking about wedding stuff. And she said, ’10/10/20 — like 20/20 vision.’ It falls on a Saturday. It’s perfect. Perfect vision, perfect date. And our little mantra is, ‘We’re not perfect, but we’re perfect for each other.’ So it works.”

Details are still being worked out, including whether or not the pair are going to have a large bridal party.

“I’m not wanting to have any bridesmaids. It’s a lot going on in the friendship department over here. I’m trying to mend friendships, new friendships are blossoming. We’ll have to see what happens when we get to the reunion, who even makes it to the wedding. But it’s something we have to figure out because Mike really wants groomsman,” Bailey said.

“It’s a lot of drama!” Hill added.

Image zoom Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Leon Bennett/WireImage

This will be the second marriage for both Bailey and Hill, who currently works at Fox Sports 1 out of Los Angeles. She was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017.

And both have kids from other previous relationships. Bailey is mom to daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, and Hill has two daughters: Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19.

Bailey has made no secret about her desire to walk down the aisle again and marry Hill — even well before the two got engaged in July, after dating for 14 months

“I want to marry Mike. I love Mike. He’s my soulmate. We talk about getting married all the time,” she told PEOPLE in December 2018.

“You know, we’ve both been married before, so marriage is something we both understand,” she added. “We’re not jumping into this blind. We both have kids and we both love each other very much. We know marriage is the next step.”