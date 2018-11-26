5 Insane Cyber Monday Deals on the Priciest Beauty Products

Now that Cyber Monday has arrived, it’s time to accept the fact that no matter how long you spend preparing to score big during the best sales, it’s not always easy to find the deals you’re dying for. From fashion to beauty and beyond, prioritizing your must-haves is an overwhelming task. So if it’s the big ticket beauty items you’re after, we did the research for you. Here are beauty deals you’d be foolish to pass up.

Guerlain Serum

This pricey anti-aging skin treatment is beloved by Kim Kardashian West, and really works (trust us: we tried it!). At $510 a bottle, it’s definitely an investment, but today only you can score it for 40% off its full price.

Buy It! Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Longevity Concentrate Intense Replenishing, $300 (orig. $510); nordstrom.com

T3 Curling Wand Set

This award-winning wand creates cascading waves in just a few seconds, and with four barrels to choose from in a set that normally goes for $440, you can decide between bombshell curls or soft bend — while saving $130 at the same time!

Buy It! T3 Whirl Quartet, $310 (orig. $440); sephora.com

NuFace Gold Trinity Set

Combating wrinkles doesn’t mean you need to break the bank on frequent spa trips, especially with this skin-tightening device in your arsenal. And because celebrities and their estheticians swear by it, you can consider it your personal in-home expert. Today at Dermstore, the price is down from $325 to $260 (plus a free beauty sampler set with purchase!) — so you really can’t go wrong.

Buy it! NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, $260 (orig. $325); dermstore.com

La Mer Gift Set

It’s not every day that you catch one of the most luxe skincare brands at such a discount, but this gift set — a $189 value — comes with 5 products and is $150, plus an extra 10% off for Cyber Monday. In other words, now’s the time to grab it.

Buy It! La Mer The Radiance Discovery Collection Gift Set, $135 (orig. $150); bloomingdales.com

Clarisonic Mia Set

Every makeup junkie needs to remove their makeup the right way — and a Clarisonic cleansing brush is not only a must-have. Get the $223 value kit (along with a mini IT Cosmetics cleanser, eye cream and moisturizer) for $159.20, plus an extra $10 off when you use the code “CYBERMON18” at checkout.

Buy It! Clarisonic Mia Smart Glowing Skin Holiday Gift Set, $159.20 (orig. $199); ulta.com