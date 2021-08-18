The Tote Bag Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Have Carried for Years Just Got a Genius Update

These modular pieces can easily be added to or removed from the tote to suit your personal needs, and can even be carried on their own. There's the Laptop Sleeve ($95), a leather case that not only protects your computer or tablet, but also acts as a divider to keep your bag organized, and the Flap Bag ($125), a mini purse that can be kept loose inside, secured to one side of the bag as a closed pocket, or carried on its own as a clutch or crossbody with the Adjustable Strap ($50), which can also be hooked onto the System Tote.