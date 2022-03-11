This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Dropped Convertible Handbags You Can Throw in the Washing Machine
Cuyana has made streamlining your wardrobe easier than ever in its decade-long existence. The brand creates core pieces that seamlessly go together in an effort to encourage women to purchase fewer but better-quality pieces. It's probably one of the many reasons celebrities like Jessica Alba and Meghan Markle love Cuyana tote bags — and its latest carryalls expand upon the brand's motto.
Cuyana just launched a collection of recycled handbags knit from 100 percent Global Recycled Standard-certified plastic taken from landfills. But you'd never guess they're made from repurposed materials because of their beautiful, slightly slouchy silhouette and functionality.
Buy It! Cuyana Small Recycled Sling Bag in Butter, $148; cuyana.com
There's the Small Sling Bag, a compact purse for a night out or running errands; the Sling Bag, a more spacious option when you've got more to stow; and the Oversized Sling Bag, a carryall with ample storage that's great for travelers and commuters. Each one is crafted with thoughtful design details that make it a great everyday bag, like multiple pockets for better organization and a zippered closure to keep your belongings secure.
But perhaps the best feature is the wide statement strap that comes in a contrasting color. It has 10 notches so that you can easily turn it from a crossbody to a baguette bag or tote. A convertible handbag that's sustainable, chic, and functional? Yes, please! Oh, and did we mention they're machine-washable? Just be sure to throw it in with your delicates and wash it on cold.
They're available in three neutral colors — Black, Cappuccino, and Butter — that can easily mix and match with other staple pieces in your closet. What's more, the recycled Cuyana bags are surprisingly affordable with the smallest version going for $148 and the largest going for $198.
Scroll down to shop the newest and most eco-friendly member from Cuyana's handbag family.
Buy It! Cuyana Recycled Sling Bag in Black, $178; cuyana.com
Buy It! Cuyana Recycled Oversized Sling Bag in Cappuccino, $198; cuyana.com
