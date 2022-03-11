Shop

This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Dropped Convertible Handbags You Can Throw in the Washing Machine

Cuyana’s newest purse can double as a baguette bag
By Alex Warner March 10, 2022 07:00 PM
Cuyana has made streamlining your wardrobe easier than ever in its decade-long existence. The brand creates core pieces that seamlessly go together in an effort to encourage women to purchase fewer but better-quality pieces. It's probably one of the many reasons celebrities like Jessica Alba and Meghan Markle love Cuyana tote bags — and its latest carryalls expand upon the brand's motto. 

Cuyana just launched a collection of recycled handbags knit from 100 percent Global Recycled Standard-certified plastic taken from landfills. But you'd never guess they're made from repurposed materials because of their beautiful, slightly slouchy silhouette and functionality. 

Credit: Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana Small Recycled Sling Bag in Butter, $148; cuyana.com

There's the Small Sling Bag, a compact purse for a night out or running errands; the Sling Bag, a more spacious option when you've got more to stow; and the Oversized Sling Bag, a carryall with ample storage that's great for travelers and commuters. Each one is crafted with thoughtful design details that make it a great everyday bag, like multiple pockets for better organization and a zippered closure to keep your belongings secure. 

But perhaps the best feature is the wide statement strap that comes in a contrasting color. It has 10 notches so that you can easily turn it from a crossbody to a baguette bag or tote. A convertible handbag that's sustainable, chic, and functional? Yes, please! Oh, and did we mention they're machine-washable? Just be sure to throw it in with your delicates and wash it on cold. 

They're available in three neutral colors — Black, Cappuccino, and Butter — that can easily mix and match with other staple pieces in your closet. What's more, the recycled Cuyana bags are surprisingly affordable with the smallest version going for $148 and the largest going for $198

Scroll down to shop the newest and most eco-friendly member from Cuyana's handbag family.  

Credit: Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana Recycled Sling Bag in Black, $178; cuyana.com

Credit: Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana Recycled Oversized Sling Bag in Cappuccino, $198; cuyana.com

