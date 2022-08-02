The Best-Selling Tote Bag That Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Both Own Just Got a Genius Makeover
There are tote bags and then there are Cuyana tote bags, the latter of which have been carried by editors, influencers, and celebrities, including Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba. It's easy to see why the carryall has become a favorite with its sleek, minimalistic design. But Cuyana just dropped two new versions of its best-selling tote bag that are even easier to carry everywhere.
The new Easy Tote collection features the brand's lightest bags ever — there's one with a wider bodice that can fit a laptop horizontally and one taller version that fits effortlessly when it's tucked beneath your arm. Like the original Cuyana bag, they're both made from a luxurious, buttery soft Italian pebbled leather that wears well over time.
Buy It! Cuyana Easy Tote in Black, $248; cuyana.com
Buy It! Cuyana Tall Easy Tote in Caramel, $248; cuyana.com
But now they're designed with a more relaxed, unstructured silhouette that's airy yet durable, making either version easy to take wherever you go, whether you're using it for work, travel, or everyday excursions. Neither bag is decorated with any hardware, keeping them sleek and simple for all occasions.
The totes both have spacious interiors to stow all your belongings, along with a hanging pocket that's large enough to fit your phone, wallet, or keys. Both bags feature two sets of straps that are different lengths — the shorter ones can be carried by hand, while the longer ones can be slung over your shoulder. When not in use, the straps can be tucked and hidden inside the bag.
What's more is that you can easily customize your tote bag with any of Cuyana's accessories, like the leather AirPods case, the small zippered pouch, or the slim wrist wallet, to better organize and make it most convenient for you. For an extra $15, you can even add your monogram.
The new Cuyana bags cost $248 each, which isn't too bad considering the versatile styles are built to last for the long haul. They're available in timeless neutrals, like black, off-white, and caramel brown, along with a few pretty colors that would be a fun addition to your bag rotation.
Scroll down to add one of Cuyana's newest lightweight tote bags to yours now.
Buy It! Cuyana Easy Tote in Indigo, $248; cuyana.com
Buy It! Cuyana Easy Tote in Ecru, $248; cuyana.com
Buy It! Cuyana Tall Easy Tote in Daffodil, $248; cuyana.com
